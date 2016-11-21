  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

World

Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

Agence France Presse |

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president and candidate for the French conservative presidential primary, votes in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris on Sunday. (REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool)

PARIS, France: : Former president Nicolas Sarkozy crashed out of the French presidential election on Sunday, suffering a humiliating defeat in the first round of the rightwing primary.
Sarkozy was beaten into third place after a stunning upset by Francois Fillon, who served as his prime minister, with the veteran Alain Juppe placing second.
The surprise result puts Fillon in a commanding position for next Sunday’s second round of a contest that is widely expected to decide France’s next leader.
The winner is tipped to face — and beat — far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the decisive presidential run-off next May.
In a major upset, Fillon, a pro-business conservative, took more than 44 percent of the vote to around 28 percent for former prime minister and foreign minister Juppe and just under 21 percent for Sarkozy, according to nearly complete results.
“I fought for my beliefs with passion... I did not manage to convince the voters,” a dignified Sarkozy told his supporters, and threw his support behind Fillon.
“I have great respect for Alain Juppe, but Francois Fillon’s political choices are closer to mine,” Sarkozy said, adding he would now withdraw from political life.
Fillon, 62, pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind victory in the first round after trailing Sarkozy and Juppe in all but the final days of the two-month campaign.
Voters appear to have chosen Fillon’s more understated style over the brashness of 61-year-old Sarkozy, who still deeply divides the country four years after being turfed out of office by the Socialist Francois Hollande.
With France’s ruling left bitterly divided, the campaign has been heavily influenced by the populist forces behind Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and Donald Trump’s shock victory in the US election.
Juppe, 71, was the early frontrunner but Fillon made stunning progress thanks largely to strong performances in three televised debates.

'Hope'
Fillon told his ecstatic camp that his program was one of “hope.” He said he had a “special thought” for Sarkozy, whom he served as prime minister from 2007 to 2012.
It appears that the participation of leftwing voters in the first ever rightwing primary to be held in France could have been a significant factor in dragging down Sarkozy.
Anyone who paid two euros ($2.1) and signed a declaration of adherence to “the values of the center and the right” could take part.
Many leftwing voters are thought to have voted against Sarkozy.
Turnout was high with around four million people casting ballots, according to a preliminary count.
One Socialist voter, a sports teacher in his 50s who identified himself only as Eric, told AFP he had taken part to vote “against Sarkozy.”
“I’m fed up of that guy, he thinks he is all-powerful and he has been involved in too many scandals. Juppe, despite everything else, is the opposite,” he said as he cast his vote in the Paris suburb of Pantin.

Dogged by scandals
In a final TV debate among the seven candidates on Thursday, Sarkozy angrily ducked a question about fresh claims that he received millions in funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi toward his 2007 campaign.
The case is one of several investigations to dog Sarkozy since he left office after what was dubbed a “bling-bling” presidency because of his flashy lifestyle.
Juppe and Fillon have broadly similar programs, underpinned by pledges to reinforce domestic security in a country still under a state of emergency following jihadist attacks that killed more than 230 people.
They also share a desire to reinforce European borders and reduce immigration, while tax cuts also loom large.
Ultimately, the choice came down to style.
Sarkozy emphasized his tough-guy credentials, saying it made him a better choice than the mild-mannered Juppe to safeguard France’s position in an uncertain world following Trump’s election.
Fillon has promised to slash 600,000 jobs from France’s bloated civil service.
The nomination of the right-wing candidate on November 27 is expected to trigger an announcement from Hollande on whether he intends to bid for re-election despite the lowest popularity ratings of any post-war president.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

BOSTON A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have...

Nepal PM admits ‘delays’ in justice for Maoist war victims

KATHMANDU Nepal Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of the peace deal that ended a bloody Maoist...

Malaysian reform group slams crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR A day after a mass anti government rally it organized the Malaysian electoral reform...

Kenya police kill 4 suspected extremists at Somali border

NAIROBI Police officers have killed four suspected extremists in Kenya s volatile Mandera County...

Sarkozy under pressure as French right holds presidential primary

PARIS French voters went to the polls Sunday for the first round of a US style primary to choose...

Worst train disasters of the past two decades

PARIS France An express train derailed in northern India early Sunday killing over 100 people...

China presses Philippines, Vietnam to keep South China Sea issues bilateral

BEIJING China s President Xi Jinping in separate meetings with the leaders of the Philippines and...

Austrian chancellor says Le Pen victory bad for Europe’s economy

VIENNA Austria A French presidential victory by far right candidate Marine le Pen would badly...

French conservatives choose candidate for next year’s presidential election

PARIS French voters were choosing a conservative presidential candidate on Sunday in a primary...

Meeting Putin, Philippines’ Duterte rails at Western ‘hypocrisy’

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Western bullying and hypocrisy during...

Merkel wants 4th term as German chancellor – sources

BERLIN Angela Merkel told top members of her party on Sunday that she wants to run for a fourth...

Pentagon, intelligence leaders seek NSA chief’s removal: reports

WASHINGTON Top US military and intelligence leaders are pushing President Barack Obama to fire...

2 more Indonesian fishermen abducted off Malaysian state

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Malaysian authorities said Sunday that another two Indonesian fishermen...

Train derails in north India, killing over 120; many still trapped

PUKHRAYAN India NEW DELHI At least 120 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an...

S. Korea’s Park colluded in corruption scandal: prosecutors

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun Hye colluded with her close confidante in a major...

Illinois man jailed for trying to join Daesh

CHICAGO A would be Daesh recruit who worked in a Chicago area hardware store was sentenced on...

Around Arab News

Yemen cease-fire extension in doubt

JEDDAH Sporadic fighting shook parts of Yemen on Sunday as the Saudi led Arab coalition battling...

US photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

BOSTON A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have...

Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

PARIS France Former president Nicolas Sarkozy crashed out of the French presidential election on...

Saudi Information Ministry launches array of new digital services

RIYADH Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al Toraifi on Sunday inaugurated six new...

Ethiopian premier to meet king today

RIYADH Visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who is slated to meet Custodian of...

Shoura delegation's visit to Austria bolsters relations

RIYADH A delegation from the Shoura Council visited Austria with the objective of further...

Gulf economic unity is long overdue

I have been urging Gulf Cooperation Council GCC heads of state to form an economic bloc for over...

Saudi Arabia ‘not given enough credit for fighting terrorism’

RIYADH Terrorists have hijacked Islam and Saudi Arabia will therefore spare no effort to combat...

Saudi gets 15 years in jail for helping terrorists

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi man on Sunday to 15 years in prison...

Saudi injured in checkpoint shooting

JEDDAH A Saudi citizen in his 20s was injured in a shooting at a security checkpoint at the entry...

Daesh close to defeat in Libya’s Sirte

SIRTE Libya After six months of heavy fighting Libyan forces have advanced so deep into the...

Coldplay charms India in anti-poverty concert

MUMBAI Nearly 80 000 people in India s financial capital Mumbai attended the Global Citizen...

And the Arab world’s top innovator is ...

DOHA Medical researcher Sadeem Qdaizat was named the Arab world s top innovator in the thrilling...

First Italian Cuisine Week comes to Jeddah

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s first Italian Cuisine Week will be celebrated Monday by the Italian...

#BoycottHamilton trends as Trump demands apology

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump demanded an apology Saturday from cast members of the...

Yemen initiative being tested

As I expected the initiative of Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed the UN special envoy for Yemen to...