Last updated: 2 min 20 sec ago

  Arab body calls for expulsion of Iran from Islamic Organizations

Middle-East

Arab body calls for expulsion of Iran from Islamic Organizations

SPA |

The debris of a missile fired by Iranian-back Houthi militia after it was shot down before it reached Makkah by the Saudi air force. (Arab News photo)

The Council of Gulf International Relations "COGIR" has called Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States in particular and Arab and Islamic states to take harshest resolutions against Iran, including its expulsion from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) due to its harmful acts against Islamic unity, its attempts to split the Islamic solidarity and weaken it in front of the world in addition to its sponsorship of terrorism in all its forms and planting the culture of sectarianism and betrayal among Muslims.
The Council also stressed that Tehran's instigation of its agents in Yemen to target Makkah showed the Muslim world the hatred of this country against the holiest sanctities of Muslims and its indifference to those sanctities.
This was announced by the President of COGIR and Chairman of its Arab Society for Press and Freedom of Information. Dr. Tariq Al Sheikhan.

