No extension of Yemen cease-fire, says Al-Asiri

RIYADH: The 48-hour cease-fire in Yemen, which ended on Monday, will not be extended because of repeated violations by the Houthi militias and their supporters, said the spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting terrorism.

“The conditions and requirements to extend the truce were not met, and cease-fire rules were repeatedly violated by the Houthi militias and their allies, therefore it was called off,” Maj. Gen. Ahmed Al-Asiri told Arab News on Monday.

The truce was announced on Saturday with the stipulation that it will be renewed if the Houthis and their supporters abide by the rules, including allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged areas.

“They did not respect the truce, they only violated its conditions,” Al-Asiri said.

He accused the rebels of violating the cease-fire about 500 times in Yemen and about 100 times across the border, in the southern provinces of Najran and Jazan.

The media center of the Yemeni National Army also reported hundreds of violations of the cease-fire by rebel militias in the provinces of Marib, Al-Baida’a and Taiz.

A Yemeni military source indicated that the air defense forces of the Arab Coalition intercepted three ballistic missiles at dawn on Sunday.

The missiles were launched by the Houthis in Marib; they were destroyed in the province’s airspace.