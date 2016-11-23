  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

Sports

Man Utd to extend Ibrahimovic deal by one year

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the press conference on Wednesday. (Reuters)

MANCHESTER: Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract by a year, manager Jose Mourinho told a press conference on Wednesday.
Ibrahimovic, 35, joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in July on a one-year contract with an option for an extra year.
“The Zlatan situation is simple,” Mourinho told reporters at Old Trafford ahead of United’s Europa League meeting with Feyenoord on Thursday.
“He has one plus one year in the club. We are happy with him. We are going to executive the option of a second season. After that he can do what he wants to because he is free.”
Ibrahimovic, appearing at the same press conference, said he would be happy to extend his contract if he is still enjoying life at the club.
“I have a contract which says one plus one. I feel good, I feel fresh, in shape,” he said.
“If I feel like (I do) now, it will be a second year. I want to be realistic with myself. If I’m here I want to be able to perform, do what I can do and not waste time. As it is now, probably, yes.”
Mourinho previously spent a season working with Ibrahimovic at Inter Milan, where the pair won the 2008-09 Serie A title.
“I think for the next one and a half years he is happy, he is committed and loving his career at Man United,” Mourinho added.
“This is a great and probably the last big challenge of his wonderful football career. It’s perfect for him to be here for 18 months more and then he owns his decision of his future.”
Ibrahimovic, who has won 11 league titles in four countries, has scored eight goals in his 17 United appearances to date.
The charismatic Swede went off the boil after scoring five goals in his first five games, but recently ended a six-game Premier League scoring drought with a brace in a 3-1 win at Swansea City.
He missed United’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal last Saturday through suspension.
Ibrahimovic scored a record 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden before retiring from international football after his country’s group-stage exit at Euro 2016.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Hall and Tamminen set pace in Qatar Ladies Open

DOHA Wales Lydia Hall and Finland s Noora Tamminen sit atop the Qatar Ladies Open leaderboard on...

1st Annual GIB Golf Cup 2016 tomorrow

RIYADH GIB the Gulf s international bank became the latest in a line of corporate sponsors to...

Matsuyama prepares diligently for Japan’s World Cup shot

MELBOURNE Japanese ace Hideki Matsuyama has already left his imprint on the World Cup much to the...

Belo, Blackwater impress in victory over Phoenix

MANILA Mac Belo turned out to be as good as advertised and Blackwater showed up for its 42nd PBA...

Rose heroics gives Knicks 107-103 win over Blazers

NEW YORK Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and nine rebounds Derrick Rose scored six of his 18...

After raucous weekend, NFL will likely be back in Mexico

MEXICO CITY Mexican fans welcomed the NFL in raucous fashion and it probably won t be the last...

Blues run win streak to 4 games

BOSTON Robert Bortuzzo and Paul Stastny scored 2 12 apart in the second period and Jake Allen had...

I’m no cheat, says du Plessis after tampering row

ADELAIDE South Africa captain Faf du Plessis insisted Wednesday he wasn t a cheat and warned...

Sri Lanka holds nerve to win ODI thriller against Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe West Indian batsman Evin Lewis hit his maiden one day international hundred but...

12-goal game upstages Madrid, Juventus in Champions League

GENEVA The first 12 goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight from Real Madrid...

Infantino kicks off talks on WCup expansion

PARIS FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrapped up the first of 11 executive meetings with...

Arena will stress teamwork for USA to reach World Cup 2018

LOS ANGELES An older wiser Bruce Arena returned to the US national team coaching role Tuesday...

Spanish prosecutors seek two-year sentence for Neymar

MADRID Spanish prosecutors recommended that Brazilian star Neymar be handed a two year jail...

Team Abu Dhabi 5 in spectacular crash; fastest lap for Team Abu Dhabi 6

ABU DHABI The exciting concept of a Kilo Run gave teams a break from competing in three races for...

Barcelona, Manchester City look to seal spots in last 16

FRANKFURT Germany Lionel Messi is back and that s the best news Barcelona could have ahead of its...

'Feeling young' Pacquiao eager for Mayweather

MANILA WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday he felt like a young man in...

Around Arab News

Ghassan Charbel appointed editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat

RIYADH Lebanese journalist Ghassan Charbel has been appointed as the editor in chief of Asharq Al...

How debate on ‘Trump-Muslims’ chokes Palestine rights

Many Arabs and Muslims are angry over President elect Donald Trump s campaign rhetoric vowing to...

And now Lebanon wants to build a wall!

Without stirring up any controversy and under the supervision of the Lebanese Army an operation...

Will the dollar be Trumped?

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the US capital inflows have pushed up the dollar s...

After a year of huge upsets, investors make their calls for 2017

LONDON Politics economics and finance have all been turned on their head in 2016 and investors...

ECB seeks to lend out more bonds to avert market freeze

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is looking for ways to lend out more of its huge pile of...

EU proposes tweaks to global bank capital rules

BRUSSELS The European Commission has proposed new capital rules for banks in line with those...

Airbus to fly biggest A350 in battle of big twinjets

PARIS Airbus is preparing to stage the maiden flight of its largest twin engined airplane the...

Lufthansa pilots’ strike wreaks havoc on flight schedule

BERLIN Lufthansa pilots in Germany began a two day strike on Wednesday grounding some 1 800...

TUI and Etihad plan new venture

BERLIN Europe s largest tour operator TUI Group will spin off its German airline TUIfly into a...

Thomas Cook: Terror attacks hit demand for holidays

LONDON Shares in Thomas Cook rose 9 percent on Tuesday after it said it would grow in 2017 buoyed...

AirAsia X swings to Q3 profit on higher passenger numbers

KUALA LUMPUR AirAsia X Berhad flipped to a net profit in the third quarter versus a year ago loss...

Hall and Tamminen set pace in Qatar Ladies Open

DOHA Wales Lydia Hall and Finland s Noora Tamminen sit atop the Qatar Ladies Open leaderboard on...

1st Annual GIB Golf Cup 2016 tomorrow

RIYADH GIB the Gulf s international bank became the latest in a line of corporate sponsors to...

Matsuyama prepares diligently for Japan’s World Cup shot

MELBOURNE Japanese ace Hideki Matsuyama has already left his imprint on the World Cup much to the...

Belo, Blackwater impress in victory over Phoenix

MANILA Mac Belo turned out to be as good as advertised and Blackwater showed up for its 42nd PBA...