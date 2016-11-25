  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • PNU, sports authority sign deal to promote women’s sport in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

PNU, sports authority sign deal to promote women’s sport in Saudi Arabia

AISHA FAREED |

Princess Nora University is considered one of the biggest women’s universities in the world in terms of its sports facilities.

JEDDAH: The General Authority for Sports and Princess Nora bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) signed a memorandum of cooperation to activate sports facilities with a view to promoting healthy lifestyles.
The pact was signed in the presence of Princess Reema bint Bandar of the General Authority for Sports and PNU Rector Huda Al-Ameel.
Signing this agreement with Princess Nora University, which is considered one of the biggest women’s universities in the world in terms of its sports facilities, will contribute to boosting student involvement in sports and making them aware of its importance for their bodies.
The agreement forms part of a project of General Authority for Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee to raise the scale of community participation in sports from 13 percent to 40 percent by the year 2030 as a part of Vision 2030.
Princess Reema, who became the first Saudi woman to be appointed as the president’s undersecretary for the female section (Rank 15) at the General Authority for Sports on Aug. 1, expressed her pleasure in signing the memorandum, which embodies cooperation between government agencies to contribute to spreading awareness of the importance of sports for the Saudi community.
She said society needs to spread this culture and promote it. “I am so proud of seeing PNU’s huge potentials and its facilities, as well as the motivational halls provided for everyone,” she said.
She reiterated that the community is in crucial need for spreading and promoting a sports culture.
The entertainment center for PNU’s students started operating in 2014 under the supervision of a Korean training group, located on 200,000 square meters, with the capacity to accommodate 4,600 students.
Speaking to Arab News, Lina Al-Maeena expressed her excitement about this cooperation, saying it is a very wise and historic step as the facilities at PNU are outstanding. “We are talking about a multi-sport [facility]; it has basketball, football fields and numerous different sports; and as an educational institution is one of the biggest universities in the Kingdom in terms of space.”
“The General Authority for Sports and the Saudi Olympic Committee are very active in promoting and raising awareness about women’s sport. There is this hashtag #Health_Sportive_Society, which highlights the importance of the association for health and sports, because some people have a very limited perspective in how they view sports as competitive. But in reality, it should be a lifestyle, and this is what the General Authority for Sports, PNU, the Saudi Olympic Committee and Princess Reema are trying to do. So far, Princess Reema is doing a fantastic job,” she added.
The facilities include a number of sports halls and a stadium, in addition to an Olympic-class swimming pool that is available all weekdays. These halls include basketball, volleyball, aerobics, hiking, bicycles, as well as weight loss exercises, full-body exercises and a variety of other sports.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh public transport project is 45% complete

RIYADH The 22 5 billion metro project called the King Abdul Aziz Project for Riyadh Public...

Rain, unstable weather forecast for the week

RIYADH A top Saudi scientist has issued an alert about unstable weather conditions in the coming...

Aramco projects to help Saudi Arabia retain its primacy in oil sector

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will inaugurate Friday six large projects...

UN rights official commends Saudi prison conditions

JEDDAH Ben Emmerson the United Nations special rapporteur on counter terrorism and human rights...

King to open 6 mega projects today

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has paid tribute to the warm hospitality of...

Ride-hailing apps: Expat drivers warned of crackdown

JEDDAH Authorities have warned expatriates and transport firms operating via smartphone apps...

GCC officials condemn Houthi attack targeting Makkah

JEDDAH Speakers presidents and chairmen of the GCC Shoura and representatives of assemblies and...

Saudi Arabia and Sweden to promote scout programs for world peace

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met visiting Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf...

Dangers of unsupervised social media highlighted

MADINAH The opening session of a conference on supervising social networks was held here Tuesday...

Pakistan demands UN action against Houthis for Makkah attack

RIYADH Pakistan has strongly condemned the launching of ballistic missile toward the holy city of...

Saudi, UK officials discuss relief coordination

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has stepped up efforts to...

Georgia a popular tourist destination for Saudis

RIYADH Georgia is fast becoming a popular tourist destination for Saudis and expatriates with a...

Plan for Riyadh’s Al-Aridh National Park approved

RIYADH The final plan for the setting up of Al Aridh National Park was approved on Tuesday at a...

Four hurt in Jeddah oil tanker fire

JEDDAH Four people received burns when several oil tankers caught fire inside a fenced yard in...

Ghassan Charbel appointed editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat

RIYADH Lebanese journalist Ghassan Charbel has been appointed as the editor in chief of Asharq Al...

Crown Prince Mohammed chairs weekly security meeting

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif chaired on Tuesday evening a meeting on political and...

Around Arab News

PNU, sports authority sign deal to promote women’s sport in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH The General Authority for Sports and Princess Nora bint Abdulrahman University PNU signed...

Riyadh public transport project is 45% complete

RIYADH The 22 5 billion metro project called the King Abdul Aziz Project for Riyadh Public...

Rain, unstable weather forecast for the week

RIYADH A top Saudi scientist has issued an alert about unstable weather conditions in the coming...

Aramco projects to help Saudi Arabia retain its primacy in oil sector

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will inaugurate Friday six large projects...

UN rights official commends Saudi prison conditions

JEDDAH Ben Emmerson the United Nations special rapporteur on counter terrorism and human rights...

King to open 6 mega projects today

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has paid tribute to the warm hospitality of...

Pakistan Air Force chief warns India against full-scale war

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Air Force chief on Thursday warned archrival India against escalating the...

Iraq carnage: Over 100 killed, mostly Iranians

BAGHDAD A suicide truck bomb killed over 100 people most of them Iranian Shiites at a petrol...

Ride-hailing apps: Expat drivers warned of crackdown

JEDDAH Authorities have warned expatriates and transport firms operating via smartphone apps...

Syrian forces aim to split east Aleppo in two, says rebel commander

BEIRUT Syrian government forces are trying to split opposition held eastern Aleppo in two in a...

EU Parliament backs freeze of Turkish membership talks

STRASBOURG France The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a freeze of membership...

UK’s Johnson calls for end to Kashmir violence in Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called for an end to violence in Kashmir during...

Betsy DeVos is Trump pick for education secretary

WASHINGTON Within minutes of being named Donald Trump s choice for education secretary Betsy...

In India, Haley relatives cheer appointment as UN envoy

NEW DELHI Nikki Haley may have been born in the United States but her extended family back in...

Myanmar rebels deny attempting to derail talks

YANGON Ethnic rebel groups in northeastern Myanmar say their recent attacks on government forces...

US service member killed in blast in Syria

WASHINGTON A member of the US military died from his wounds Thursday after a blast caused by an...