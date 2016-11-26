King Salman gets warm reception in Al-Ahsa

AL-AHSA: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed the need to diversify sources of income and raise productivity in the Kingdom amid an increasingly competitive world economy.

Speaking at a gathering at Al-Hajr Palace in Al-Ahsa province on Saturday, during which he was warmly received by the people, the King also said improving security and raising the level of performance of institutions are also necessary to overcome challenges.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims at restructuring the country’s economy, raising the performance of its institutions, diversifying sources of income and raising the productivity of the community,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the King as saying.

Launched early this year, Saudi Vision 2030 is a blueprint to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil and rely on alternatives, diverse economy and the development of service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure constructive, recreation and tourism, among others.

“Our state is honored to serve the Two Holy Mosques. It has been keenness since its establishment to perform and implement its duties and responsibilities towards the pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors to perform their rituals in ease and comfort,” he said.

He also cited concerted efforts to develop the capabilities of every Saudi citizen to contribute in nation-building.

The King was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior; Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Region; and Prince Bader bin Mohammed bin Jalawi, governor of Al-Ahsa Province.

The reception was attended by a number of ministers, princes, senior civil and military officials and a group of citizens.