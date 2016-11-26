  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman gets warm reception in Al-Ahsa

Saudi Arabia

King Salman gets warm reception in Al-Ahsa

Arab News |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman (center) arriving at the reception in Al-Ahsa on Saturday. On his left is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and on his right is Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Region (SPA)

AL-AHSA: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed the need to diversify sources of income and raise productivity in the Kingdom amid an increasingly competitive world economy.
Speaking at a gathering at Al-Hajr Palace in Al-Ahsa province on Saturday, during which he was warmly received by the people, the King also said improving security and raising the level of performance of institutions are also necessary to overcome challenges.
“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims at restructuring the country’s economy, raising the performance of its institutions, diversifying sources of income and raising the productivity of the community,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the King as saying.
Launched early this year, Saudi Vision 2030 is a blueprint to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil and rely on alternatives, diverse economy and the development of service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure constructive, recreation and tourism, among others.
“Our state is honored to serve the Two Holy Mosques. It has been keenness since its establishment to perform and implement its duties and responsibilities towards the pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors to perform their rituals in ease and comfort,” he said.
He also cited concerted efforts to develop the capabilities of every Saudi citizen to contribute in nation-building.
The King was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior; Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Region; and Prince Bader bin Mohammed bin Jalawi, governor of Al-Ahsa Province.
The reception was attended by a number of ministers, princes, senior civil and military officials and a group of citizens.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Rain delays Aramco project launch

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco has postponed the inauguration of its projects in the Eastern Province on...

KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

JEDDAH The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of...

Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

CAIRO Walid Al Samaani Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice...

GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al Asheikh who attended the tenth meeting of the...

Saudi players a new driving force in golf

RIYADH Golf has never been quite on a par with football in Saudi Arabia But that is changing...

Palestine praises Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support

JEDDAH Palestine Consul General Mohammed Yahya Assadi praised the Kingdom s longstanding record...

KACST spends SR1.28bn on research to improve public health

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST has funded SR1 28 billion to...

Rain heralds winter in Riyadh

RIYADH The overnight downpour which continued on Friday substantially dipped mercury levels...

Morocco condemns Houthi shelling

JEDDAH Morocco has strongly condemned the Houthi militias repeated truce violations announced by...

PNU, sports authority sign deal to promote women’s sport in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH The General Authority for Sports and Princess Nora bint Abdulrahman University PNU signed...

Riyadh public transport project is 45% complete

RIYADH The 22 5 billion metro project called the King Abdul Aziz Project for Riyadh Public...

Rain, unstable weather forecast for the week

RIYADH A top Saudi scientist has issued an alert about unstable weather conditions in the coming...

Aramco projects to help Saudi Arabia retain its primacy in oil sector

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will inaugurate Friday six large projects...

UN rights official commends Saudi prison conditions

JEDDAH Ben Emmerson the United Nations special rapporteur on counter terrorism and human rights...

King to open 6 mega projects today

DAMMAM Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has paid tribute to the warm hospitality of...

Around Arab News

King Salman gets warm reception in Al-Ahsa

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed the need to diversify sources of...

Excellent all-round performances in RCL T20 Youm Al Watani Cup

RIYADH Favorites registered easy wins during the third week of the RCL Youm Al Watani Twenty20...

Pakistan PM Sharif names general Bajwa as new army chief

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s prime minister on Saturday picked Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to replace...

Lufthansa pilots strike for 4th day, 137 flights canceled

BERLIN Pilots at Lufthansa are staging a fourth consecutive day of strikes against the German...

Suspected car bomb kills at least 10 people in Somali capital

MOGADISHU A suspected car bomb killed at least 10 people when it exploded at a police checkpoint...

Rain delays Aramco project launch

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco has postponed the inauguration of its projects in the Eastern Province on...

Secrecy shrouded details of Fidel Castro’s health

Cuban leader Fidel Castro would always laugh off speculation about his health With an athletic...

Kuwaitis head to the polls to vote for members of parliament

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis have begun voting to pick representatives for the parliament as the small...

Castro clan torn by dysfunction and disagreements

HAVANA Fidel Castro s rule of nearly five decades split many a Cuban family between exile and...

Pakistani troops foil attack by suicide bombers on military camp

PESHAWAR Pakistan Four heavily armed suicide bombers attacked a military facility in northwestern...

Cuba’s Fidel Castro, who defied US for 50 years, dies at 90

HAVANA Former President Fidel Castro who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba embraced...

KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

JEDDAH The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of...

Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

CAIRO Walid Al Samaani Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice...

GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al Asheikh who attended the tenth meeting of the...

2 women’s hospitals knocked out by Assad bombs

BEIRUT Airstrikes and rockets in northern Syria knocked out two medical centers dedicated to...