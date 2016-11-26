Plight of Rohingyas

This is with reference to the report “Myanmar crisis sparks Muslim protests in Asian capitals” (Nov. 26). The international community should boycott Myanmar for violating human rights and flouting international laws. The treatment meted out to the Rohingya people is enough to make a strong case against Myanmar. The world should move to protect the rights of the Rohingya people. Myanmar should be first threatened with economic sanctions. If it complies with the international laws and successfully move to protect its Rohingya population, it should be welcomed by the world. In case of failure to do so, the world should slap sanctions on this country

The UN’s continuous failure in preventing such atrocities has created an impression that this organization is nothing but a tool in the hands of global powers. Members of the Security Council just use the United Nations to promote their interests across the globe but when it comes to serious efforts for the resolution of conflicts, the UN merely pays lip service.

It is really sad the Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi did nothing to address the issue of the helpless Rohingya community in Myanmar. Suu Kyi appears to be more concerned about her political career, which has finally taken off though indirectly.

We were expecting that she would take concrete steps to ensure the safety of Rohingya Muslims by reining in the brutal nationalist Buddhists. Unfortunately, nothing of that sort has happened so far. The international community has become very insensitive to the plight of innocent Muslims around the world. It is quick to blame the entire Muslim community in case one unscrupulous person commits a crime but when it comes to extending a helping hand to Muslims of Syria, Iraq, Palestine or Arakan province of Myanmar, most global powers turn their back on them.

This apathy only plays into the hands of extremist elements. I call on the international community to take some concrete measures to help the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

— T. K. Khalid , Jeddah