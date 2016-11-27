  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

Saudi Arabia

MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

Hussam Al Mayman | Special to Arab News |

RIYADH: A 48-hour MiSK “Hackathon” kicked off here Friday. The event aims to mine the talent of the youth of Saudi Arabia and Britain in developing new ways to improve medical services and enhancing the level of health care.
During the event, 200 young men and women from Saudi Arabia and an equal number from the United Kingdom are linked together via live satellite broadcast. The two groups from the two kingdoms are competing to develop technical innovations to improve medical services.
At the opening on Friday, the director of business development for the MiSK Foundation, Shaimaa Hamiddadin, said the foundation seeks through these bilateral international exchanges to achieve technical progress in the development of IT solutions in the health field and the tackle the challenges facing medical services, improving public health care, and also to contribute to the creation of a new a generation of innovative projects in the areas that will serve millions of people around the world.
She added that this initiative comes as part of the institution’s efforts in its various initiatives to nurture knowledge and create an appropriate atmosphere for the youth in the Arab world to contribute with their innovations in order to improve the development of services.
British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis, who attended the launch of the challenge, said: “We are proud that our country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia began its second century, and today we are supporting young people, including our accumulated experiences.”
The British ambassador praised Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the role of the Saudi youth in realizing this vision. He stressed the importance of what is being done and the efforts to maintain and find initiatives toward the achieving this vision.
Ambassador Collis added that this challenge brings together the youth of the two kingdoms in an effort to find innovative contributions to improve the health service sector in particular and humanitarian efforts in general.
He said the hackathon provides an opportunity for 400 young men and women of the two kingdoms to find and develop great ideas working day and night in direct connectivity.
During the event all competing teams have access to experts in various fields. Three teams will be declared winners of the competition with each team awarded $35,000 to change their innovative ideas into marketable commodities.


 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

KSRelief gives$10m to fightmalnutritionin Yemen

JEDDAH Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

King: Improving security key to meeting challenges

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Saturday stressed the need to diversify...

Tabuk soldier’s killer arrested

JEDDAH Security forces in Tabuk arrested the killer of army soldier Abdullah Nasser Al Rashidi...

Boeing ties up with KSCDR to help disabled

RIYADH US giant Boeing which has a full fledged office in the Saudi capital announced here...

Heavy rains delay launch of Saudi Aramco projects; Al-Falih apologizes

JEDDAH Bad weather and heavy rainfall on Friday night in the Eastern Province forced Saudi Aramco...

King Salman gets warm reception in Al-Ahsa

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed the need to diversify sources of...

KSRelief brings Saudi humanitarian efforts under one umbrella

LONDON Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

OIC: Women need to be effective partners in progress

JEDDAH The world marks November 25 each year as the International Day for the Elimination of...

Saudi Arabia to be on executive office of Arab Justice Ministers Council

CAIRO Walid Al Samaani Saudi minister of justice and honorary president of the Arab Justice...

GCC parliamentarians to meet with western counterparts

RIYADH Saudi Shoura Council President Abdullah Al Asheikh who attended the tenth meeting of the...

Saudi players a new driving force in golf

RIYADH Golf has never been quite on a par with football in Saudi Arabia But that is changing...

Palestine praises Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support

JEDDAH Palestine Consul General Mohammed Yahya Assadi praised the Kingdom s longstanding record...

KACST spends SR1.28bn on research to improve public health

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST has funded SR1 28 billion to...

Rain heralds winter in Riyadh

RIYADH The overnight downpour which continued on Friday substantially dipped mercury levels...

Morocco condemns Houthi shelling

JEDDAH Morocco has strongly condemned the Houthi militias repeated truce violations announced by...

PNU, sports authority sign deal to promote women’s sport in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH The General Authority for Sports and Princess Nora bint Abdulrahman University PNU signed...

Around Arab News

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

KSRelief gives$10m to fightmalnutritionin Yemen

JEDDAH Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

RIYADH A 48 hour MiSK Hackathon kicked off here Friday The event aims to mine the talent of the...

Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energized by opposition

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis turned out in large numbers Saturday for the first election contested by the...

King: Improving security key to meeting challenges

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Saturday stressed the need to diversify...

Iraqi Sunni MPs reject move to legalize Shiite militias

BAGHDAD Sunni Arab politicians and lawmakers in Iraq rejected a law approved by Parliament on...

Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

LOS ANGELES Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16...

Syria says largest rebel area in Aleppo retaken

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian state media said government forces Saturday captured the largest rebel held...

Warplanes strike Daesh targets in Syria

BEIRUT ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 Daesh targets while one Turkish soldier was killed...

Yemen president in surprise visit to Aden

ADEN Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flew into Aden from his base in neighboring Saudi...

Mortars kill 16 more Iraqi civilians

DUHOK MOSUL Iraqi military and hospital officials say mortar rounds fired by Daesh militants have...

Rouhani seeks Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for greater cooperation between...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban...

Middle East ‘has highest Bugatti density in the world’

London Dr Stefan Brungs member of the board of management of Bugatti Automobiles S A S for sales...