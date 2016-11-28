  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt denies military support for Assad

Middle-East

Egypt denies military support for Assad

AFP |

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said in an interview his priority is to support national armies in the Arab world. (AP)

CAIRO: Egypt on Sunday denied Arab media reports claiming that it had a military presence in Syria, days after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his support for the Syrian Army.
“These claims only exist in the imagination of those who promote them,” the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.
On Thursday, the Lebanese newspaper As-Safir said that 18 Egyptian air force pilots had been deployed on a military base in the Syrian central province of Hama.
It added, however, that it was “unclear” whether they were taking part in any military operations.
El-Sisi, the former army chief who was elected president in 2014, expressed support for the Syrian military during an interview aired Tuesday with Portuguese broadcaster RTP.
“Our priority is to support national armies, for example in Libya to assert control over Libyan territories and deal with extremist elements. The same with Syria and Iraq,” he said, responding to a question on whether Egypt would contemplate a UN peacekeeping role in Syria.
Asked by the interviewer whether he meant the Syrian military, El-Sisi, who has overseen a warming of ties with Syrian President Bashar Assad, responded: “Yes.”
Syrian security services chief Ali Mamluk made a surprise visit to Cairo in October and met Egyptian officials, in his first public foreign visit in five years.
El-Sisi, who was elected in 2014 almost a year after overthrowing his predecessor Muhammad Mursi, has cracked down on hard-liners and is battling a deadly insurgency.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqis in liberated Mosul district wave white flags

MOSUL The women ululated as residents waved white flags Sunday in celebration of Iraqi forces who...

Iran cleric jailed over execution tape

TEHRAN The son of one of Iran s founding revolutionaries was sentenced to several years in jail...

Assad regime takes 2 more Aleppo districts from rebels

BEIRUT Syria regime forces on Sunday seized two new rebel held districts in Aleppo a day after...

Hundreds flee to government-held districts in Aleppo

BEIRUT Hundreds of people in Syria s Aleppo have fled to areas under government control a...

Winter closes in on refugees fleeing Iraq’s Mosul

HASAN SHAM CAMP Iraq Pushing his way through dozens of people Iraqi teacher Umar Salah carries...

Israel kills 4 Daesh members in first Syria confrontation

JERUSALEM Israeli aircraft struck a machine gun mounted vehicle inside Syria on Sunday killing...

Opposition wins seats in Kuwait vote, as does just 1 woman

KUWAIT CITY Opposition members are set to return to Kuwait s parliament after a more than three...

Fatah in rare congress as succession talk builds

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah party holds its first...

Daesh accused of using 'chemical gas' against Syrian rebels

ISTANBUL Daesh militants have fired a rocket in northern Syria that caused symptoms of chemical...

UN Yemen envoy in new bid for peace

MUSCAT Oman The UN envoy for Yemen announced a new bid for peace talks between the government and...

Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energized by opposition

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis turned out in large numbers Saturday for the first election contested by the...

Iraqi Sunni MPs reject move to legalize Shiite militias

BAGHDAD Sunni Arab politicians and lawmakers in Iraq rejected a law approved by Parliament on...

Syria says largest rebel area in Aleppo retaken

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian state media said government forces Saturday captured the largest rebel held...

Warplanes strike Daesh targets in Syria

BEIRUT ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 Daesh targets while one Turkish soldier was killed...

Yemen president in surprise visit to Aden

ADEN Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flew into Aden from his base in neighboring Saudi...

Mortars kill 16 more Iraqi civilians

DUHOK MOSUL Iraqi military and hospital officials say mortar rounds fired by Daesh militants have...

Around Arab News

Fillon favorite as French right picks presidential nominee

PARIS Voters were on Sunday choosing the presidential nominee of the French right with ex Premier...

Innovative projects vie for top honors at MiSK Hackathon

RIYADH Sunday marked the end of MiSK Hackathon the 48 business hour marathon that left great hope...

Rains kill one, raise alarm in Riyadh

JEDDAH The Civil Defense Directorate announced Sunday that rains since last Wednesday has caused...

Saudi Arabia, UN body discuss ‘evolution of human rights’

RIYADH The Kingdom and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights UNHCHR...

Egypt denies military support for Assad

CAIRO Egypt on Sunday denied Arab media reports claiming that it had a military presence in Syria...

Iraqis in liberated Mosul district wave white flags

MOSUL The women ululated as residents waved white flags Sunday in celebration of Iraqi forces who...

The dangers of legitimizing ‘Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi’

In a measure which moderate Sunni politicians are already describing as the last nail in the...

Trump’s Syria problem

Constant bombardment and decimation of Aleppo is a stark reminder of the horrors of Sarajevo...

Toward meaningful solidarity with Palestine

The Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement BDS has designated the week Nov 25 to Dec 3 as the...

Private funds to expand Saudi water plant investments

RIYADH Environment Water and Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahman Al Fadli says that the volume of...

Ya Salam! Nancy Ajram wraps up Beats on the Beach

ABU DHABI Lebanese superstar and multi platinum recording artist Nancy Ajram brought the Yasalam...

Vidya Balan promotes latest thriller in UAE

DUBAI Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was in the UAE to promote her new thriller Kahaani 2 by...

Global cinema to shine at Lebanon short films festival

BEIRUT Lebanon International Short films Festival in its 2016 edition will show 61 short films...

Chinese social dramas win top honors at Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI Films from mainland China dominated this year s Golden Horse Film Awards in Taiwan...

Castro’s death casts pall over Cuba, dissidents too hold back

HAVANA Cuba s most prominent dissident group called off its weekly protest march for the first...

US mosques receive pro-Trump hate letter calling Muslims ‘filthy’

LOS ANGELES Three California mosques received a letter calling Muslims vile and filthy praising...