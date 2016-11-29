  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman to open a number of Ras Al-Khair projects today

Saudi Arabia

King Salman to open a number of Ras Al-Khair projects today

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |

Ras Al-Khair is a model of success in the establishment of giant industrial cities.

JEDDAH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will launch on Tuesday a number of infrastructure, development and mining projects in the Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the Eastern Province.
The launch of these projects will be yet another step in the Kingdom's march to progress. It will once again prove that Saudi Arabia — under a wise leadership and with the determination of its citizens and the integration of both the public and private sectors — is able to realize major achievements that mimic the great success stories in the oil and gas sector during the reigns of King Abdul Aziz, the founder, and his sons Saud and Faisal.
The Kingdom witnessed the establishment and development of the petrochemical sector and the establishment of the cities of Jubail and Yanbu in the era of kings Khaled, Fahd and Abdullah.
These projects, in which ministries and state institutions joined forces with private sector companies, contributed to the founding of the modern mining sector as an important pillar of Saudi industry, and a new essential tributary to the national economy with its basic and manufacturing industries.
These projects are concentrated around the industries of aluminum phosphate industries, in addition to the infrastructure projects which enabled building a world class and modern mining sector, executed according to state plans.
A strategic location was selected for the city on the east coast of the Kingdom, 80 km to the north of the city of Jubail, in order to facilitate the flow of its products to global markets.

SR130bn investments in infrastructure
Ras Al-Khair city is an economically and developmentally promising center and a model of success in the establishment of giant industrial cities which host large investment projects with their requirements for integrated services.
The volume of investments in infrastructure projects and mining industrial complexes is currently more than SR130 billion, contributing some SR35 billion to the Kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP).
Infrastructure projects and industrial mining also created 12,000 direct job opportunities, and tens of thousands of indirect opportunities for citizens, whether in factories or in infrastructure projects.
The Ras Al-Khair city projects will be a launch pad to achieve the promising goals of the sector in achieving its objectives within Saudi Vision 2030.
Development and mining infrastructure projects in Ras Al-Khair include the railway project, or what is known as the mining train; Ras Al-Khair water desalination and power plant and Ras Al-Khair port; Maaden phosphate mine in Jalamid in the northern border area; Al Ba’itha bauxite mine in the Qassim area; Maaden phosphate complex in Ras Al-Khair; and Maaden aluminum complex at Ras Al-Khair; in addition to the basic infrastructure projects implemented by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, management and operation body in Ras Al-Khair.
The launch of these mega projects confirms the state’s determination, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, to achieve sustainable and balanced development in all regions of the Kingdom, achieve economic diversification and establish new pillars upon which the Saudi economy can stand.
These industrial mining projects will contribute to strengthening the position of the Kingdom in world markets, as well as the private sector’s benefits of industrial integration in the sector, and exploiting investment opportunities in manufacturing industries that are supported by the availability of raw materials, infrastructure and logistics, and manufacturing complexes in the city of Ras Al-Khair.

North South Railway Line Project
The historic decision taken by the state to establish the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) to take over supervision of the implementation and operation of the North-South Railway Line Project is an important step in establishing infrastructure for the modern mining sector.
The large distance that separates the Ras Al-Khair mining city on the Arabian Gulf from phosphate and bauxite mines in both the north and center of Kingdom made a railway one of the best solutions to support the mining industry.
The railway is the most economic means of transport, and is the largest in terms of capacity, in addition to reliability for maintaining the highest security and safety standards. It is also an eco-friendly means of transport.
The SR25-billion project involves the transport of passengers and cargo, as well as the mining train through a network of 2,750 km.
The train can help Maaden Phosphate and Maaden Aluminum deliver phosphate and bauxite ore from the mines in the north and center of the Kingdom to the manufacturing areas in the cities of Ras Al-Khair.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Ministers to discuss pan-GCC security cooperation

RIYADH Interior ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will meet here on...

King opens key projects in Alkhobar

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday inaugurated a number of key...

Rainy season revives fear and worry in Jeddah’s Quwaiza district

JEDDAH It is the rainy season in Saudi Arabia and the month of November brings back memories of...

Riyadh, Paris set to improve ties — French envoy

RIYADH New French Ambassador Fran ois Gouyette said here that the Kingdom and France have a lot...

993,608 residents avail of labor recruitment services

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has announced that 993 608 residents of the...

King Abdulaziz Center for Culture to open on Thursday

JEDDAH Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih said the inauguration...

Two dead after being struck by lightning

JEDDAH Two residents died on Tuesday in Al Qunfudah province after lightning struck them with two...

Innovative projects vie for top honors at MiSK Hackathon

RIYADH Sunday marked the end of MiSK Hackathon the 48 business hour marathon that left great hope...

Rains kill one, raise alarm in Riyadh

JEDDAH The Civil Defense Directorate announced Sunday that rains since last Wednesday has caused...

Saudi Arabia, UN body discuss ‘evolution of human rights’

RIYADH The Kingdom and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights UNHCHR...

Saudi anti-corruption body finds irregularities in hiring of minister’s son

JEDDAH The National Anti Corruption Commission popularly known as Nazaha has discovered...

KSRelief gives$10m to fight malnutrition in Yemen

JEDDAH Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and...

MiSK ‘Hackathon’ propels creativity

RIYADH A 48 hour MiSK Hackathon kicked off here Friday The event aims to mine the talent of the...

King: Improving security key to meeting challenges

AL AHSA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Saturday stressed the need to diversify...

Tabuk soldier’s killer arrested

JEDDAH Security forces in Tabuk arrested the killer of army soldier Abdullah Nasser Al Rashidi...

Boeing ties up with KSCDR to help disabled

RIYADH US giant Boeing which has a full fledged office in the Saudi capital announced here...

Around Arab News

King Salman to open a number of Ras Al-Khair projects today

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will launch on Tuesday a number of...

1,000 Daesh militants killed in Mosul, says Iraq

BARTELLA Iraq Iraqi special forces battling to clear Daesh from eastern Mosul have killed nearly...

Israel jails Palestinian for life

JERUSALEM Israel on Monday jailed a Palestinian for life for the 2015 killing of two Israelis and...

Ministers to discuss pan-GCC security cooperation

RIYADH Interior ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will meet here on...

King opens key projects in Alkhobar

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday inaugurated a number of key...

The Iranian ‘maritime police’ project

Experienced in fighting proxy wars in Iraq Syria Yemen and Lebanon the Iranian leadership is...

PMU, Hezbollah and the Iranian design

It is no coincidence that there are strong parallels between Iraq s People s Mobilization Units...

American Future X

On Nov 8 2016 nearly 100 million eligible US voters did not vote in the US presidential election...

As Aleppo’s fall looms, Syria dynamics shift for Trump

ANALYSIS With its forces closing in on opposition held areas in East Aleppo capturing 40 percent...

New group aims to make Gulf advertising more ethical

LONDON A group has been set up to help promote responsible and ethical advertising in the Arabian...

National Geographic Abu Dhabi in push to make more local shows

LONDON National Geographic Abu Dhabi says it is increasing the amount of Middle East focused...

Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

After so many years on different social media platforms it is hard now to remember the first...

Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook owned Instagram ramped up the pressure on Snapchat recently adding...

Kuwait Cabinet steps down after Parliament polls

KUWAIT CITY The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday submitted its resignation to the emir of the Gulf state...

Rainy season revives fear and worry in Jeddah’s Quwaiza district

JEDDAH It is the rainy season in Saudi Arabia and the month of November brings back memories of...

Riyadh, Paris set to improve ties — French envoy

RIYADH New French Ambassador Fran ois Gouyette said here that the Kingdom and France have a lot...