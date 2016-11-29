  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan urges all Muslims to protect Jerusalem

Middle-East

Erdogan urges all Muslims to protect Jerusalem

Associated Press |

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Istanbul on Nov. 26, 2016. (Turkey Presidential Press Service, Pool photo via AP)

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Muslims to defend the Palestinian cause, striking a tough stance on Israel despite improved ties between the two nations.
Erdogan said Tuesday “it is the common duty of all Muslims to embrace the Palestinian cause and protect Jerusalem” and that safeguarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque should not be left to children armed with nothing but stones. Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, the hilltop compound is sacred to Muslims and Jews.
Speaking at a parliamentary symposium on Jerusalem in Istanbul, the Turkish leader also criticized an Israeli proposal to make mosques reduce the volume of loudspeakers issuing the call to prayer.
His comments come as Israel and Turkey prepare to exchange ambassadors as part of a reconciliation deal.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Abbas re-elected party leader as Fatah opens rare congress

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah re elected him party...

Hadi accuses Houthis of dashing peace hopes

ADEN Yemen Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi accused Houthi militias and their allies on...

Daesh killing civilians who don’t cooperate in Mosul — UN

GENEVA Switzerland Daesh militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul have killed civilians who refuse to...

1,400 delegates attending Fatah's first congress since 2009

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah party opened its first...

France calls for UN Security Council meeting on Aleppo

PARIS French foreign affairs minister Jean Marc Ayrault called on Tuesday for an immediate United...

1,000 Daesh militants killed in Mosul, says Iraq

BARTELLA Iraq Iraqi special forces battling to clear Daesh from eastern Mosul have killed nearly...

Israel jails Palestinian for life

JERUSALEM Israel on Monday jailed a Palestinian for life for the 2015 killing of two Israelis and...

Kuwait Cabinet steps down after Parliament polls

KUWAIT CITY The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday submitted its resignation to the emir of the Gulf state...

Help badly needed for suffering Hebron: UN envoy

HEBRON Palestinian Territories The UN s Middle East envoy on Monday warned of a new spiral of...

French strike likely killed Al-Qaeda ally Belmokhtar: US official

WASHINGTON Algerian militant Mokhtar Belmokhtar one of Al Qaeda s key allies in North Africa is...

Lawyers seek war crimes case against Assad in Germany

BERLIN A group of lawyers are seeking to launch a criminal case in Germany against Syrian...

Civilians flee as Assad forces seize a third of rebel-held Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria Government forces have retaken a third of rebel held territory in Aleppo forcing...

Egypt denies military support for Assad

CAIRO Egypt on Sunday denied Arab media reports claiming that it had a military presence in Syria...

Iraqis in liberated Mosul district wave white flags

MOSUL The women ululated as residents waved white flags Sunday in celebration of Iraqi forces who...

Iran cleric jailed over execution tape

TEHRAN The son of one of Iran s founding revolutionaries was sentenced to several years in jail...

Assad regime takes 2 more Aleppo districts from rebels

BEIRUT Syria regime forces on Sunday seized two new rebel held districts in Aleppo a day after...

Around Arab News

Erdogan urges all Muslims to protect Jerusalem

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Muslims to defend the Palestinian cause...

Myanmar Rohingya abuse may be ‘crimes against humanity’: UN

YANGON Myanmar s Rohingya may be victims of crimes against humanity the UN s rights agency said...

Abbas re-elected party leader as Fatah opens rare congress

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah re elected him party...

Rosberg defends ‘understandable’ Hamilton tactics

KUALA LUMPUR Newly crowned Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg on Tuesday downplayed Mercedes...

Cook rues top-order failure for Mohali loss

MOHALI England skipper Alastair Cook Tuesday blamed the team s top order failure in both innings...

Gunbattle rages after Kashmir rebels storm Indian army base

SRINAGAR India Rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir...

Warriors edge Hawks 105-100 for 12th straight win

OAKLAND California Golden State extended its winning streak to a dozen games by holding off...

India outplays England to lead series 2-0

MOHALI Ravindra Jadeja s sparkling all round performance floored England and handed India an...

New Zealand’s historic win as Pakistan collapses in dramatic final-session

HAMILTON New Zealand took nine wickets in a dramatic final session of the second Test against...

Hadi accuses Houthis of dashing peace hopes

ADEN Yemen Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi accused Houthi militias and their allies on...

Germany ramps up warning of Russian cybertattacks ahead of vote

BERLIN Germany warned Tuesday of a rise in cybertattacks orchestrated by Russia in a bid to...

Daesh killing civilians who don’t cooperate in Mosul — UN

GENEVA Switzerland Daesh militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul have killed civilians who refuse to...

Roadside bomb hits Philippine president’s security team ahead of visit

MANILA A roadside bomb in the southern Philippines on Tuesday wounded seven members of the...

1,400 delegates attending Fatah's first congress since 2009

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah party opened its first...

Brazilian soccer team’s plane crashes in Colombia; 76 dead

MEDELLIN Colombia A chartered plane with a Brazilian first division soccer team crashed near...

France calls for UN Security Council meeting on Aleppo

PARIS French foreign affairs minister Jean Marc Ayrault called on Tuesday for an immediate United...