Middle-East

Sudan’s Bashir praises Donald Trump

The Associated Press

Sudan's President Omar Al-Bashir. (AFP file photo)

CAIRO: Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Darfur, voiced his support on Tuesday for US President-elect Donald Trump, saying dealing with him will be “much easier.”
Trump “focuses on the interests of the American citizen, as opposed to those who talk about democracy, human rights and transparency,” Bashir said in an interview published by Emirati daily Al-Khaleej.
“I am convinced that it will be much easier to deal with Trump than with others because he is a straightforward person and a businessman who considers the interests of those who deal with him,” said the Sudanese president.
“We can deal with double-faced people but here we have a person with a clear line,” Bashir added.
Bashir is wanted by the ICC for alleged atrocities in Darfur. The court issued an arrest warrant for Bashir in 2009 for crimes against humanity and war crimes, and added genocide to the charges against him in 2010. He has ruled Sudan since 1989.
In the same interview, Bashir described the ongoing civil disobedience campaign in his country against recent fuel subsidy cuts and subsequent prices hikes as a “complete failure.”

