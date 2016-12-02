Turkish FM calls for immediate cease-fire in Syria

BEIRUT: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an immediate cease-fire in Syria on Friday, describing the situation in Aleppo as critical and saying that President Bashar Assad was unfit to rule.

Asked about Assad at a news conference in Beirut, Cavusoglu said it was undeniable that the Syrian leader was responsible for 600,000 deaths and that somebody with that record should not be running a country.