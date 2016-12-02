  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Militias clash in Libya’s Tripoli, worst violence in 2 years

Middle-East

Militias clash in Libya’s Tripoli, worst violence in 2 years

Associated Press |

Tripoli has been held hostage by various unruly militias since Muammar Qaddafi. The government is also battling Daesh in some parts of the country. (AFP/MAHMUD TURKIA)

BENGHAZI, Libya: Clashes are continuing for the second day among heavily-armed militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli in what appears to be the worst outbreak of violence there in two years.
Witnesses on Friday say gunbattles are rocking the southeastern Nasr Forest district and adjacent neighborhoods between militias vying for power and control over the city.
The clashes started on Thursday and reportedly left eight dead. During a lull of violence late Thursday night, panicked residents lined up in front of area gas stations.
Tripoli has been held hostage by various unruly militias since Muammar Qaddafi, Libya’s ruler for 42 years, was ousted and killed in 2011.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqi troops take 2 neighborhoods in Mosul

BAGHDAD An Iraqi commander says troops fighting Daesh militants in the northern city of Mosul are...

Syria rebels in fierce defense of key Aleppo district

ALEPPO SYRIA Opposition fighters put up fierce resistance on Friday in a key district of Syria s...

Turkish FM calls for immediate cease-fire in Syria

BEIRUT Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an immediate cease fire in Syria on...

Russian military lashes out at UN over aid to Aleppo

MOSCOW The Russian military is criticizing the United Nations for dragging its feet on delivering...

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

UAE envoy to Riyadh underlines strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom Mohammed bin Saeed bin Al Dhaheri said on Thursday the...

Joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and UAE helped stabilize region

RIYADH On behalf of the Saudi people and on his own behalf Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Emiratis, expats share joy ... festivities galore

RIYADH Citizens and expats in the United Arab Emirates are set to celebrate the country s 45th...

Nobel laureates urge action to protect heritage sites

ABU DHABI Five Nobel prize winners called Thursday for urgent international action to protect...

Nearly 2,000 members of Iraqi forces killed in November: UN

BAGHDAD Close to 2 000 members of the Iraqi security forces were killed in November across the...

Kuwait court upholds cyberactivist’s 10-year jail term

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait s appeals court has upheld a 10 year jail sentence against an online activist...

First Israeli ambassador to Turkey since 2010 arrives

ANKARA Israel s new ambassador to Turkey arrived in the capital Ankara on Thursday an Israeli...

Kremlin says Erdogan explained his comments on Syria to Putin

MOSCOW Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan explained his comments about a plan to topple Syrian...

Around Arab News

Almulla retains lead: Saudi golf star has chance at consecutive titles in SGF Open

RIYADH Defending champion Othman Almulla of Saudi Arabia moved on the cusp of back to back titles...

Trump voter lost her home to new Treasury secretary

WASHINGTON When Donald Trump named his Treasury secretary Teena Colebrook felt her heart sink She...

Tiger starts off alone after Rose exits with sore back

NASSAU Bahamas Tiger Woods returning from a 16 month layoff following back surgery teed off first...

Castro’s death reminds aging Cuba of generation gap

SANTA CLARA HAVANA Fidel Castro s death has highlighted a yawning generational gap between older...

Erdogan urges Turks to convert foreign currency to lira

ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Turks on Friday to convert their foreign currencies...

Texters clip Blackwater for second straight win

MANILA The top overall pick in the Draft was on focus all game Friday night and someone who had...

Iraqi troops take 2 neighborhoods in Mosul

BAGHDAD An Iraqi commander says troops fighting Daesh militants in the northern city of Mosul are...

Syria rebels in fierce defense of key Aleppo district

ALEPPO SYRIA Opposition fighters put up fierce resistance on Friday in a key district of Syria s...

Barca desperate to break Madrid’s unbeaten streak

MADRID Barcelona are the more desperate side as Real Madrid visit Catalonia on Saturday for the...

FIFA nominates Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann for best of 2016

PARIS FIFA on Friday said it had nominated Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann...

Rosberg stuns Formula One with retirement bombshell

LONDON Nico Rosberg stunned Formula One on Friday with the shock announcement that he was...

Clippers coach fined $15,000

NEW YORK Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers was fined 15 000 by the NBA on Thursday for...

Hossa’s OT winner lift Blackhawks over Devils

CHICAGO Chicago s Marian Hossa threaded his shot through a screen 1 31 into overtime to give the...

Rockets down streaking Warriors in double overtime; Cavs lose

LOS ANGELES James Harden s triple double lifted the Houston Rockets to a 132 127 double overtime...

Turkish FM calls for immediate cease-fire in Syria

BEIRUT Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an immediate cease fire in Syria on...

French leftwing field wide open after Hollande bows out

PARIS French President Francois Hollande s dramatic announcement that he will not seek a second...