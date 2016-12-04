  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

Middle-East

Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

Arab News |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Last year, historical relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed a major strategic boost which was driven by keenness to promote ties and cooperation in different fields in a fashion that enhances joint action in the Gulf region. 
This boost has been reflected in intensive consultations, communications, and visits between the two countries’ officials, which resulted in forming a high committee for implementing strategies. The move has been aimed at elevating cooperation and coordination between the two sides to a level where they will be better positioned to achieve greater prosperity for their people and the people of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a whole.
Saudi Arabia, led by King Salman, and the UAE, led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, enjoy historical, deeply rooted ties that are as old as the Gulf itself. Relations between the two nations are supported by close links of ethnicity, heritage and the common destiny that were co-founded by the late King Faisal and the late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
Succeeding leaders in the two countries have always been keen to keep these ties strong and stable through decades-old political and diplomatic traditions in a way that guarantees coordinated views on developments in the region and the world.
So complete harmony between Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s stances on issues of common interest has become routine.
Taking this into consideration, it is not surprising to find that trade and economic relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the largest among the GCC countries. In other words, the UAE is one of KSA’s most important partners in the GCC and Arab region in general, with a trade exchange volume of SR72 billion.
The UAE is the top GCC exporter to the Kingdom and one of the largest GCC importers of Saudi goods. Globally, the UAE is one of the top 10 exporters to Saudi Arabia. Joint investments are valued at over 35 billion UAE dirhams. Around 2,366 registered Saudi companies, 66 commercial agencies, and 206 ventures currently operate in the UAE. The number of Emirati industrial and service ventures in the Kingdom has reached 114 with an estimated capital of SR15 billion.
The launching of the SR100 billion King Abdullah Economic City gave a significant push to the economic relations of the two countries. A Saudi-Emirati conglomerate, led by the UAE’s Emaar, has been formed to implement the venture on the Red Sea coast.
Tourism plays a vital role in enhancing their economic and trade relations. It is one of the promising key sectors that is expected to provide many opportunities for investments and joint ventures, especially after the UAE has allocated funds to develop the tourism sector in the coming 10 years to capitalize on the continuous successes it achieved in the field by attracting international travel companies.
The country has all it takes for a blooming tourist industry to flourish: security, stability, location, modern infrastructure and other attractive amenities.
Since the founding of the GCC, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have always been keen to back common action in the Gulf and adopt stances that support the unity of the nations of the region, benefit them and enable them to counter regional and international threats and challenges.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

First buses take Aleppo residents back to abandoned homes

ALEPPO Syria For much of the past four years taking a bus between the two sides of Syria s...

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

ABU DHABI The historic visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab...

‘New momentum’ to relations

ABU DHABI Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al Bishr said Saturday that the...

Yemen forces prepare assault on Houthis near key strait

ADEN Yemeni government forces have sent reinforcements to the Red Sea coast to drive Iran backed...

Aleppo fall will not end war: Mogherini

ROME BEIRUT European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is convinced the fall of...

Egypt court strikes down part of protest law

CAIRO Egypt s top court has struck down part of a law that allowed the Interior Ministry to ban...

Fatah picks officials amid talk of Abbas succession

RAMALLAH Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah party on Saturday held a vote for members of...

US is unreliable, says Iran leader

DUBAI A US Senate vote to extend the Iran Sanctions Act ISA for 10 years shows the world that...

Israeli TV journalist becomes a thorn in Netanyahu’s side

JERUSALEM After a series of embarrassing reports about Israel s first family an investigative...

Iran’s top court confirms death sentence for tycoon

TEHRAN DUBAI Iran s Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty against Iranian businessman Babak...

$100m fund set up to save heritage sites

ABU DHABI DOHA Representatives of around 40 countries on Saturday approved plans to establish a...

Militant linked to French plot held in Morocco

RABAT A suspected Daesh terrorist who delivered instructions to a cell planning to carry out an...

50,000 have fled east Aleppo as army advances: monitor

BEIRUT More than 50 000 people have fled opposition held east Aleppo in the last four days as...

Halt settlement vote until Trump takes office: Lieberman

JERUSALEM Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says a parliamentary vote to legalize Jewish...

Half of opposition-held Aleppo falls to Syrian forces

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian government forces have recaptured half the former opposition stronghold of...

Around Arab News

Cuba bans naming of streets, monuments after Fidel Castro

SANTIAGO Cuba After a week of national mourning that reached near religious peaks of adulation...

UN, OIC and Suu Kyi must step in to stop 'genocide' against Rohingya: Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Malaysia s prime minister on Sunday said it s time for the United Nations...

In remote Indian village, cannabis is its only livelihood

MALANA India For hundreds of years the tiny village was just a speck lost amid the grandiose...

First buses take Aleppo residents back to abandoned homes

ALEPPO Syria For much of the past four years taking a bus between the two sides of Syria s...

9 dead, dozens missing after fire at California rave party

OAKLAND California Firefighters struggled to get to bodies in the rubble Saturday after a fire...

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Saudi stocks: ‘Volumes to continue upward movement’

JEDDAH Positive sentiment from October s international bond sale and a recommencement of payments...

Tadawul to adopt global industry classification standards

JEDDAH The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul is planning to reclassify its current market sectors to...

Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

JEDDAH Last year historical relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates UAE...

Mohammed bin Zayed: Ties will undergo a paradigm shift

ABU DHABI The historic visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the United Arab...

‘New momentum’ to relations

ABU DHABI Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Al Bishr said Saturday that the...

Saudi media team visits Sky News TV Channel

ABU DHABI A media delegation accompanying Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on his...

Yemen forces prepare assault on Houthis near key strait

ADEN Yemeni government forces have sent reinforcements to the Red Sea coast to drive Iran backed...

Aleppo fall will not end war: Mogherini

ROME BEIRUT European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is convinced the fall of...

1,000 volunteers to promote Vision 2030

RIYADH A team of 1 000 volunteers was inducted at the inauguration of the forum on Developing the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo going to China

RIYADH The Roads of Arabia expo that was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...