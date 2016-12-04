Saudi central bank announces change in name

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency announced on Sunday that its name has been changed to Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

SAMA, the bank's acronym, remains unchanged.

"All existing agreements, obligations and contracts under the previous name of SAMA will continue to remain in force," the bank said in a statement.

It said the change takes effect "from the date of this announcement."

Established in 1952, SAMA is currently headed by Dr. Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, who assumed office as governor on May 8, 2016.