  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Libya pro-government forces say seize Sirte from Daesh

Middle-East

Libya pro-government forces say seize Sirte from Daesh

Agence France Presse |

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government gather as they advance against Daesh holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya, on Dec. 1, 2016. (REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny)

TRIPOLI, Libya: Libyan loyalist forces have seized full control of the coastal city of Sirte from the Daesh jihadist group, an official spokesman said Monday.
“Our forces have total control of Sirte,” after more than six months of fighting, Reda Issa, a spokesman for pro-government forces, told AFP.
“Our forces saw Daesh totally collapsing,” he said, using an Arabic acronym for the group.
Sirte, on Libya’s Mediterranean coast, was the last significant Daesh-held territory in the north African country.
Forces allied with the country’s unity government launched an offensive to retake the city on May 12, quickly seizing large areas of the city and cornering the jihadists.
But Daesh put up fierce resistance with suicide car bombings, snipers and improvised explosive devices.
The United States started a bombing campaign in August at the request of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) to help local forces recapture the city, seized by jihadists in June 2015.
“Daesh has totally collapsed and dozens of them have given themselves up to our forces,” said a statement on the loyalist forces’ official Facebook page on Monday.
The fall of Sirte — the hometown of the slain dictator Muammar Qaddafi — represents a significant blow to the extremists, who have also faced major setbacks in Syria and Iraq.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Tunisia sells ex-president's plane to Turkish Airlines

TUNIS A plane originally intended for Tunisia s former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has been...

Russia: Opposition fighters who refuse to leave Aleppo to be treated as terrorists

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he was confident Moscow and...

Death toll in Idlib air strikes rises to 73

BEIRUT Lebanon Air strikes killed at least 73 people in rebel held Idlib province on Sunday a...

UN to vote on Aleppo cease-fire resolution: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution demanding a temporary...

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Academics, experts say king’s visit will bolster security in region

RIYADH Prominent academics dignitaries and diplomats said here Sunday that the current visit of...

UAE papers highlight special relations with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI Emirati newspapers on Sunday prominently featured news of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Assad forces tell opposition: Leave or die

ALEPPO BEIRUT President Bashar Assad s forces say it is offering fighters in besieged eastern...

Arab experts discuss human trafficking in Muscat

MUSCAT Arab experts met to discuss the phenomenon of human trafficking exacerbated by the...

Five Gazans killed in ‘flooded’ tunnel to Egypt

GAZA CITY Five Palestinians have been killed in incidents in tunnels in the Gaza Strip officials...

New controversy hits Israel sub deal over Iran link

JERUSALEM Israel was embroiled in fresh controversy on Sunday over its purchase of submarines...

Suspected Russian raids kill 46 across Syria’s Idlib: monitor

BEIRUT Lebanon At least 46 people were killed in suspected Russian air strikes on several areas...

First buses take Aleppo residents back to abandoned homes

ALEPPO Syria For much of the past four years taking a bus between the two sides of Syria s...

Residents alarmed as Iraqi soldiers spray Shiite graffiti in Mosul

MOSUL A traditional battle cry of Shiites has been spray painted across buildings in Mosul by...

Saudi Arabia, UAE natural allies

JEDDAH Last year historical relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates UAE...

Around Arab News

Libya pro-government forces say seize Sirte from Daesh

TRIPOLI Libya Libyan loyalist forces have seized full control of the coastal city of Sirte from...

Tunisia sells ex-president's plane to Turkish Airlines

TUNIS A plane originally intended for Tunisia s former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has been...

Russia: Opposition fighters who refuse to leave Aleppo to be treated as terrorists

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he was confident Moscow and...

’Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic back in court as trial nears end

THE HAGUE Netherlands Former Serb military commander Ratko Mladic once dubbed The Butcher of...

Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson — SVT

STOCKHOLM A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism crimes following an October arson...

China stocks tumble as top regulator warns against 'barbaric' buyouts

HONG KONG SHANGHAI China s blue chip index fell the most in six months on Monday the top...

Death toll in Idlib air strikes rises to 73

BEIRUT Lebanon Air strikes killed at least 73 people in rebel held Idlib province on Sunday a...

US judge orders Michigan recount to begin at noon Monday

DETROIT Michigan must begin its presidential recount at noon Monday a federal judge ruled in a...

US man nabbed after threatening NYPD Muslim cop and her son

NEW YORK Police are investigating a possible bias incident in which an off duty New York City...

UN to vote on Aleppo cease-fire resolution: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution demanding a temporary...

11 dead, 75 injured in Pakistan hotel fire

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn fire at a hotel in Pakistan s largest city of Karachi on Monday...

Iran vows ‘firm response’ if US extends sanctions

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Sunday that Barack Obama block an extension of...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

King Salman attends UAE’s Union March

ABU DHABI Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday attended a colorful Union March...

Fake ‘US Embassy’ in Ghana shut down after 10 years

JEDDAH Authorities in Ghana have closed a fake US Embassy in the capital Accra It was run by a...

55 English clubs tagged for sex abuse claims

LONDON Fifty five league and non league clubs have been referred to police in the child sex abuse...