  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 21,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from Myanmar: IOM

World

21,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from Myanmar: IOM

Agence France Presse |

Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar make their way in an alley at an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Around 21,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks to escape violence in neighboring Myanmar, an official of the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday.
Bangladesh has stepped up patrols on the border trying to stem the tide of refugees who have been fleeing a bloody crackdown by Myanmar’s army in the western state of Rakhine since early October.
But Sanjukta Sahany, head of the IOM office in Bangladesh’s southeastern district of Cox’s Bazar which borders Rakhine, said around 21,000 members of the stateless ethnic minority had crossed over in the past two months.
The vast majority of those who arrived took refuge in makeshift settlements, official refugee camps and villages, said Sahany.
“An estimated 21,000 Rohingya have arrived in Cox’s Bazar district between October 9 and December 2,” she told AFP by phone.
“It is based on the figures collected by UN agencies and international NGOs” (non-governmental organizations).
Those interviewed by AFP inside Bangladesh had horrifying stories of gang rape, torture and murder at the hands of Myanmar’s security forces.
Analysis of satellite images by Human Rights Watch found hundreds of buildings in Rohingya villages have been razed.
Myanmar has denied allegations of abuse but also has banned foreign journalists and independent investigators from accessing the area.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Three-way battle to replace Key as New Zealand PM

WELLINGTON Three MPs including the deputy leader put their hand up Tuesday to be New Zealand s...

Valls makes French presidential bid, steps down as premier

PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Monday announced his candidacy for next year s...

Muslim worker pushed down stairs and called terrorist

NEW YORK Authorities say a New York City transit worker who is Muslim was pushed down the stairs...

Japan PM to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama, to ‘console souls’ of victims

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he will visit Pearl Harbor this month...

UN appeals for record $22.2bn in global aid

GENEVA The United Nations appealed Monday for a record 22 2 billion 20 9 billion euros to provide...

British communities ‘worryingly’ segregated

LONDON Some UK communities are worryingly segregated and government failure to tackle social and...

UN says 41 peacekeepers suspected in C.Africa sex abuse

UNITED NATIONS United States The United Nations has identified 41 peacekeepers from Burundi and...

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passes away

CHENNAI Chief minister of Tamil Nadu leader to many Tamils and Amma to millions J Jayalalithaa...

More than 1,000 boat migrants rescued, 16 bodies found

ROME More than 1 000 migrants were plucked from overcrowded boats and 16 bodies were recovered in...

MH370 relatives in Madagascar to hunt for clues

ANTANANARIVO Madgascar Relatives of missing MH370 passengers launched their own campaign to...

Over 100 psychiatric patients escape as Kenya doctors go on strike

NAIROBI Kenya More than 100 patients escaped from Kenya s only psychiatric hospital on Monday as...

12 dead, 75 injured as blaze hits Pakistan hotel with 'no fire safety system'

KARACHI Pakistan A pre dawn inferno at a four star hotel in Pakistan s southern city of Karachi...

Indian state tense as popular leader falls critically ill

CHENNAI India Scuffles broke out Monday outside the hospital where one of India s most popular...

Italy’s Renzi to resign after referendum rout

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is set to resign on Monday after suffering a crushing...

UK Supreme Court begins hearings on Brexit challenge

LONDON Britain s Supreme Court began a historic hearing Monday to decide whether parliament has...

’Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic back in court as trial nears end

THE HAGUE Netherlands Former Serb military commander Ratko Mladic once dubbed The Butcher of...

Around Arab News

21,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from Myanmar: IOM

DHAKA Bangladesh Around 21 000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks to escape...

Three-way battle to replace Key as New Zealand PM

WELLINGTON Three MPs including the deputy leader put their hand up Tuesday to be New Zealand s...

Valls makes French presidential bid, steps down as premier

PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Monday announced his candidacy for next year s...

Muslim worker pushed down stairs and called terrorist

NEW YORK Authorities say a New York City transit worker who is Muslim was pushed down the stairs...

US pizzeria attack underscores fake news dangers

WASHINGTON An assault rifle wielding gunman s appearance at a Washington pizzeria that was...

King’s visit takes Saudi-Qatari ties to greater heights: Officials

DOHA The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Qatar on Monday shows the...

Qatari media see Riyadh, Doha devising joint vision

DOHA The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Doha on Monday was widely...

Cabinet commends OPEC efforts to stabilize market

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed...

Gulf summit to address regional challenges

RIYADH MANAMA The six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC summit will open in Bahrain on Tuesday...

Ink clinches Qatar Airways magazine deal

The London headquartered publisher Ink says it has clinched a deal to produce Qatar Airways...

Nabila Ramdani honored as ‘Contrarian of the Year’

JEDDAH The French Algerian journalist Nabila Ramdani has won the Contrarian of the Year award for...

Arab League seeks world action against Israeli occupation

CAIRO The Arab League has urged the international community and the Arab world to put an end to...

Iran N-deal participants should stick to pact, says China

BEIJING Iran s nuclear deal with six major powers should continue regardless of changes in the...

Libya loyalists take Sirte bastion from Daesh

TRIPOLI Forces loyal to Libya s UN backed government said Monday they had seized full control of...

Kids online: Parents need to strike a balance

Parents in the digital age have some kind of a love hate relationship with social media Some of...

Amazon testing cashier-free retail store

SAN FRANCISCO Amazon on Monday unveiled a new kind of retail store with no cashiers In the...