Russian military adviser killed by shelling in Aleppo

MOSCOW: A Russian military adviser working in Aleppo has been killed by artillery shelling carried out by Syrian opposition rebels, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The adviser would be posthumously given a top military award, the agencies said.

The death of the military adviser comes two days after two Russian nurses were killed in a rocket attack on a Russian military hospital in Aleppo.

Russia has become deeply involved in Syria's multi-sided war, giving support to the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.

Iran had also reportedly lost at least a thousand troops in Syria in the past years since it started sending troops to fight alongside Assad forces.

On Tuesday, the Assad government and Russia issued stark warnings to rebels in besieged eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo, with Moscow’s top diplomat saying the rebels will be wiped out unless they stop fighting and leave the city.

Damascus also said it rejects any cease-fire for Aleppo that does not include the departure of all rebels from the eastern part of the city and that it won’t allow the rebels to use a truce as a chance to “regroup.”

The tough rhetoric comes a day after Russia and China blocked a draft resolution at the UN Security Council demanding a seven-day truce in Aleppo to evacuate the sick and wounded and to provide humanitarian aid workers time to get food and medicine into the city. Russia, a main backer of the Syrian government and supporting the government’s offensive in the city, has repeatedly blocked action in the Security Council over Syria.

“Those who refuse to leave nicely will be destroyed,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Moscow, speaking of the Syrian rebels. “There is no other way.”

In Damascus, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, carried on the state SANA news agency, that the government will not allow rebels a chance to “regroup and repeat their crimes” in the divided city — a reference to rebel shelling of Aleppo’s western, government-held districts that has killed 81 civilians in the past three weeks, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The government’s offensive to take eastern Aleppo killed 341 civilians over the same period and displaced tens of thousands over the past week, the Observatory and other activist groups have said. Since last Tuesday, a crushing air and ground assault has enabled Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces to recapture more than half of opposition-held eastern Aleppo.

Residents in the city’s east reported heavy shelling and bombardment overnight.

After the Russian and Chinese move at the Security Council, US diplomats accused their Russian counterparts of stalling for time as Syrian government forces advance in Aleppo.

US Secretary of State John Kerry met with Lavrov in Rome last Friday to discuss Aleppo but there has been no evident progress after their meeting on reviving the stalled Syria peace talks.