  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Aleppo ... the city that was

Middle-East

Aleppo ... the city that was

Agencies |

Destruction in the Al-Shaar neighborhood after regime forces took control of the area in the eastern part of the northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday. (AFP)

ALEPPO: Opposition fighters in Aleppo called for a five-day truce and the evacuation of civilians Wednesday after losing more than three quarters of their territory including the Old City to a regime army offensive.
In the face of a blistering assault, the opposition fighters were reported to have retreated Wednesday from all of Aleppo’s Old City, the latest in a string of territorial losses.
After three weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces appeared closer than ever to retaking all of Aleppo and winning their most important victory yet in the civil war that began in 2011.
Opposition fighters have rejected calls to withdraw from the city, which had been divided between government and opposition forces since 2012, but on Wednesday issued a joint statement calling for an “immediate five-day humanitarian cease-fire.”
The statement, which opposition representatives told AFP had been approved by all armed opposition factions in the city, called for “the evacuation of civilians who wish to leave” the city’s east to opposition territory in northern Aleppo province.
The cease-fire offer came after opposition forces retreated from their last positions in Aleppo’s Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its medieval buildings and souk. After seizing areas east of the Old City on Tuesday — including the large and strategic Shaar neighborhood — the army and allied forces were in control of 75 percent of the territory previously held by the opposition in east Aleppo, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
US Secretary of State John Kerry will hold fresh talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Germany on efforts to halt fighting.
Kerry, who is on a farewell tour in Europe, and Lavrov will be in the northern city of Hamburg for a gathering of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe that opens Thursday.
Kerry will continue on to Paris to take part in a separate meeting organized by his French, German and Qatari counterparts Saturday on Syria, the State Department said.
The leaders of six major Western nations called on Wednesday for an immediate cease-fire and condemned Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian regime.
“The most urgent goal remains an immediate cease-fire so that the UN can bring humanitarian aid to people in East Aleppo,” said the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the US, Canada and Britain in a statement released in Berlin.
They said the Syrian regime must agree to a four-point plan put forward by the UN. “We urge the Syrian regime to do this immediately to end the terrible situation in Aleppo; we demand Russia and Iran to exercise their influence to make this happen.”
Adding that there must be no impunity for individuals who commit war crimes, they urged the UN to collect evidence to bring individuals to justice. “We are ready to consider additional restrictive measures against individuals or institutions that act for the Syrian regime or in its name.”
French President Francois Hollande denounced Russia’s actions at the Security Council. “Russia’s systematic obstruction bolsters the regime in its destructive drive which is harming the defenseless civilian population,” a statement from Hollande’s office said.
Ankara meanwhile is working to facilitate negotiations between Moscow and Syrian opposition groups, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told Russia’s Interfax news agency.
A Russian military adviser in Aleppo died of wounds sustained in a mortar attack carried out by Syrian opposition fighters, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday, the third Russian fatality in Syria this week.
Turkish warplanes pounded 12 Daesh targets in Al-Bab region of northern Syria on Wednesday, killing 23 terrorists, the military said.
Separately, two Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack near the town of Al-Bab, the private NTV broadcaster said.
In another development, several Israeli missiles struck near the Mazzeh airbase outside Damascus without causing any casualties, regime media reported.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Armed groups take control of Libya town

BENGHAZI Armed groups took control on Wednesday of the Libyan town of Ben Jawad close to some of...

Netanyahu rejects Abbas talks in Paris

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected the possibility of a...

Dozens killed and wounded in west Iraq air strike: speaker

Baghdad An air strike in the jihadist held western Iraqi town of Al Qaim near the Syrian border...

US urges Yemen to accept UN-drafted roadmap for peace talks

WASHINGTON The United States expressed disappointment on Wednesday at the Yemeni government s...

UAE calls Ohio police killing of Emirati ‘painful incident’

DUBAI The United Arab Emirates has called the police killing of an Emirati man in Ohio a painful...

Iraqi forces battle Daesh deep inside Mosul

BARTALLA Iraq Iraqi forces battled Daesh militants deep inside Mosul Wednesday edging closer to...

Israeli missiles hit near airbase outside Damascus: Syria media

DAMASCUS Syria Several Israeli missiles struck near the Mazzeh airbase outside Damascus overnight...

19 rescued, about 40 missing after ship sinks off Yemen

ADEN Around 40 people were missing off the Yemeni island of Socotra on Wednesday after a cargo...

Britain will help GCC states ‘push back’ against Iran aggression: PM May

DUBAI Britain will help Gulf states push back against aggressive regional actions by Iran Prime...

Syria opposition call for Aleppo truce, civilian evacuation

ALEPPO Syria Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo city called Wednesday for an immediate five day...

Russian military adviser killed by shelling in Aleppo

MOSCOW A Russian military adviser working in Aleppo has been killed by artillery shelling carried...

US still an enemy: Rouhani

TEHRAN BEIRUT Iran s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Congress s decision to renew...

I will only cede power to ‘elected’ president: Hadi

JEDDAH Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Monday asked that deposed President Ali...

King seeks world action to end Syria bloodshed

MANAMA Regional security and economy top the list of issues being discussed at the two day Gulf...

Libyan forces clear last Daesh holdout in Sirte

SIRTE Libya Libyan forces backed by US air strikes have finished clearing the final district of...

Assad forces seize 5 districts in Aleppo, reject cease-fire

BEIRUT Syrian government troops seized five new districts of eastern Aleppo on Tuesday including...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia among top donors to World Bank fund for poor

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is among the top donor countries with total contributions to the World Bank...

German defense minister arrives for key talks

RIYADH German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen who is from the ruling Christian...

Work on Taif airport to begin in two months

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and...

Aleppo ... the city that was

ALEPPO Opposition fighters in Aleppo called for a five day truce and the evacuation of civilians...

Armed groups take control of Libya town

BENGHAZI Armed groups took control on Wednesday of the Libyan town of Ben Jawad close to some of...

Netanyahu rejects Abbas talks in Paris

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected the possibility of a...

The curious case of the Doha News website block

JEDDAH The blocking of the Doha News website in Qatar amounts to censorship its managers say amid...

Online trolls end in gold for cleaner in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH A cleaner in Saudi Arabia has been showered with gifts from social media users after being...

BBC under investigation for profile of new Thai king

BANGKOK Thai authorities are investigating the BBC over a Thai language profile of the nation s...

The future of migration governance

We live in a rapidly evolving hyper connected world where goods capital and people are more...

Defeating corporate greed

One of the longest standing tricks of the corporate trade is to produce an item that is dangerous...

All eyes on Trump

This is with reference to the report I will only cede power to elected president Hadi Dec 7...

Growing populism

This is with reference to the report UK govt accepts call to publish Brexit plan asks Parliament...

GACA contest at Saudi Colors Forum invites entries

RIYADH The General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA will participate in the Saudi Colors Forum...

Anoushka Shankar’s refugee album vies for Grammy

NEW YORK Sitarist Anoushka Shankar was nominated for a Grammy Award on Tuesday for her album...

Carolina Herrera says an honor to dress Melania Trump

NEW YORK While a few designers have made news saying they would not dress the future first lady...