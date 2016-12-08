German defense minister arrives for key talks

RIYADH: German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen, who is from the ruling Christian Democratic Union, arrived in Riyadh Wednesday on a three-day visit.

The German Embassy said in a statement that Von der Leyen is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation from the German Ministry of Defense and several journalists. The minister has a busy schedule during her stay.

On Thursday, she will hold talks with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman touching on subjects of mutual interest, the situation in the region and possibilities of further enhancing bilateral relations, said the statement.

Her visit aims at finalizing talks on cooperation in training Saudi youths.

“Beginning next year, the German Defense College will host several young officers and staff from the Saudi military. Von der Leyen is also very much interested in learning about Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan. She will meet high-ranking Saudi officials and representatives of the private sector during her visit in this regard,” the embassy statement said.

She also plans to visit the Goethe Institute, the German Language and Cultural institute in Riyadh which was officially opened on Nov. 1.

Von der Leyen and her delegation will also visit the headquarter of the Islamic Coalition to Combat Terrorism in Riyadh.