  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh militants re-enter Palmyra in Syria: monitor

Middle-East

Daesh militants re-enter Palmyra in Syria: monitor

Agence France Presse |

This file photo taken on March 27, 2016 shows a view of the remains of Arch of Triumph, also called the Monumental Arch of Palmyra, that was destroyed by Daesh jihadists in October 2015 in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. (AFP)

BEIRUT: Fighters of the Daesh group on Saturday re-entered Syria’s famed ancient desert city of Palmyra from which they were driven out eight months ago, a monitor said.
“IS entered Palmyra on Saturday and now occupies its northwest. There is also fighting with the army in the city center,” said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The jihadists began an offensive in recent days near the town which is on UNESCO’s world heritage list.
In May last year, Daesh seized several towns in Homs province including Palmyra, where they caused extensive damage to many of its ancient sites.
They were ousted from Palmyra in March by Syrian regime forces backed by Russia.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Daesh claims Aden suicide attack that killed 50 troops

ADEN Yemen A suicide bomber killed at least 50 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a...

Iraq says army makes gains in gruelling Mosul battle

BAGHDAD GENEVA The Iraqi army said it took full control of two more districts of east Mosul on...

Petraeus sees ‘downsides’ to Iran nuclear pact

DUBAI A global deal to curb Iran s nuclear ambitions contains elements of great concern retired...

Turkey’s ruling AKP submits constitutional reform package to parliament

ANKARA Turkey s ruling AK Party on Saturday submitted to parliament a package of constitutional...

US decries ‘war crimes’ as Assad regime air strikes pound Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria US Secretary of State John Kerry said the Syrian regime s indiscriminate bombing...

Western, Arab diplomats meet to find solutions for Syria opposition

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry and leading diplomats are trying to find solutions for...

US allies caution Trump on Syria strategy

WASHINGTON PARIS Key US allies in Europe are quietly expressing concern over President elect...

Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

COPENHAGEN Denmark Norway and Sweden have expressed concern over a planned Israeli bill that...

US boosts anti-Daesh forces in Syria, says Russia inflaming conflict

MANAMA Bahrain The United States will send 200 additional military personnel including special...

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

Map on Hezbollah deployment in Lebanon just an illustration: Israel

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Daesh vows to continue its Libya campaign after losing Sirte

TUNIS Daesh has lost senior figures in an unsuccessful seven month battle to defend its coastal...

Iraq destroys Mosul car bomb factories

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces captured a neighborhood in east Mosul on Friday pushing deeper into Daesh s...

Around Arab News

Daesh militants re-enter Palmyra in Syria: monitor

BEIRUT Fighters of the Daesh group on Saturday re entered Syria s famed ancient desert city of...

Non-OPEC members to cut 562,000 bpd in first global oil pact since 2001

VIENNA Austria OPEC and non OPEC producers on Saturday reached their first deal since 2001 to...

Ozil guides Arsenal top; Okaka sinks Everton

LONDON Mesut Ozil s crafty header inspired Arsenal to a 3 1 comeback victory over Stoke City on...

Daesh claims Aden suicide attack that killed 50 troops

ADEN Yemen A suicide bomber killed at least 50 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a...

Iraq says army makes gains in gruelling Mosul battle

BAGHDAD GENEVA The Iraqi army said it took full control of two more districts of east Mosul on...

Petraeus sees ‘downsides’ to Iran nuclear pact

DUBAI A global deal to curb Iran s nuclear ambitions contains elements of great concern retired...

Messi double brings Barca relief

MADRID Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona recorded their first win in four La Liga games to...

South Koreans rally again, this time to celebrate impeachment

SEOUL South Korea The previous time South Korea s parliament voted to impeach a president ruling...

Indonesia arrests woman, others in thwarted Jakarta bomb plot

JAKARTA Indonesia Indonesian police said they safely detonated a bomb in a neighborhood on the...

Turkey’s ruling AKP submits constitutional reform package to parliament

ANKARA Turkey s ruling AK Party on Saturday submitted to parliament a package of constitutional...

Gambia’s president-elect says Jammeh can’t demand new vote

DAKAR Senegal Gambia s president elect said Saturday that the outgoing leader who now rejects his...

5 killed in blast as Bulgaria gas train derails

HITRINO Bulgaria Five people were killed and dozens more were injured on Saturday when a freight...

Nobel Prize winner hopes Colombian deal can inspire peace talks elsewhere

OSLO Norway Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said an accord to end a 52 year civil war with...

Feng clinches record fourth Dubai Ladies Master

DUBAI Defending champion Feng Shanshan won a record fourth Dubai Ladies Masters title on Saturday...

Kohli’s 147 drives India to ‘golden’ lead over England

MUMBAI Captain Virat Kohli smashed a sensational unbeaten 147 to propel India into the lead on...

Westbrook’s seventh triple-double can’t save Thunder

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook s seventh straight triple double put him in rare company but it...