  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Joshua retains heavyweight belt, sets up bout with Klitschko

Sports

Joshua retains heavyweight belt, sets up bout with Klitschko

STEVE DOUGLAS | AP |

England's Anthony Joshua (R) delivers the winning punch against USA's Eric Molina during the IBF World Heavyweight Championship boxing match in Manchester, northwest England, on Saturday. (AFP / Paul Ellis)

MANCHESTER, England: Anthony Joshua had just outclassed Eric Molina to retain the IBF world heavyweight title when the undefeated British boxer was finally given a proper fight.
Wladimir Klitschko strode into the ring at Manchester Arena, shook hands with Joshua, and the announcement many boxing fans wanted was made.
Joshua vs. Klitschko, Wembley Stadium in London, April 29.
Maybe then, the boxing world will get to find out how good Joshua really is.
Molina certainly wasn’t in his league in Saturday’s fight. The American was knocked down by a straight right from Joshua midway through third round, before the referee stepped in to end the fight as Joshua was reeling off a flurry of punches. There was just under a minute left in the round.
Joshua was the aggressor throughout and it was always a matter of when he would unload on Molina to collect his 18th straight win since turning professional after winning an Olympic gold medal at the London Games in 2012.
“I was slow and patient and that’s all I needed to do,” Joshua said.
The WBA had already sanctioned a fight between Joshua and Klitschko for the spring, but it was left to Joshua’s manager, Eddie Hearn, to announce the date and location from the center of the ring. Molina was still getting treated by his corner.
“Do you want to see a big fight?” Klitschko asked the crowd. “Do you want to see a fight where two Olympic champions are involved? Do you want to see a fight AJ vs. WK?
“You got it.”
In a sign of the respect between the two fighters, who have been sparring partners in the past, Klitschko turned to Joshua and said: “I love you, you are awesome.”
After nearly a decade of ruling the heavyweight division, Klitschko lost his IBF, WBO and WBA belts with a surprise defeat to Tyson Fury in November 2015. The Ukrainian boxer hasn’t fought since, with a rematch against Fury postponed twice.
Fury is taking time away from boxing to focus on treatment and recovery from drug use and other personal problems that forced him to relinquish his titles.
When Klitschko gets in the ring with Joshua in front of what could be 90,000 fans at England’s national soccer stadium, it will end an 18-month wait to get a chance to restore his reputation. Hearn said it will be for the WBA, IBF and IBO belts, as well as perhaps the Ring Magazine belt.
“This guy wants his belt back,” Joshua said, pointing to Klitschko. “Let the best man win.”
The 34-year-old Molina has lost both his shots at a world title, having also been knocked out by WBC champion Deontay Wilder last year.
Molina fought defensively, waiting for the one chance he talked about before the fight. But he never threatened Joshua, whose left jab rocked back the American in the first round. Joshua dominated the second round without finding the big shot, but it wasn’t long in coming.
A straight right from Joshua sent Molina to the canvas near his corner. Molina got to his feet but was being hit by a flurry of punches when the referee called a stop in another anticlimactic finish to a Joshua fight.
Joshua hasn’t been taken beyond seven rounds in a professional bout.
“We move on,” said Joshua, who defended his IBF belt for the second time. “This is not the end of the story.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Chelsea could face multi-million pound claim: report

LONDON English Premier League giants Chelsea could face a multi million pound law suit for...

Andrew, Puts spring surprises at Short Course Worlds

MONTREAL US teenager Michael Andrew and Jesse Puts of the Netherlands were upset winners on...

Pinturault claims GS again to step up pressure on Hirscher

VAL D ISERE France A hand injury could not stop Frenchman Alexis Pinturault conquering the icy...

Blue Jackets run streak to five games vs. Red Wings

DETROIT Brandon Dubinsky scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the surging Columbus...

Cabrera Bello smells end to long win drought

HONG KONG Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera Bello recovered from a late stumble to retain a share of...

Court freezes Rio mayor’s assets over Olympics golf course

RIO DE JANEIRO A court in Brazil ordered assets belonging to Rio de Janeiro mayor s frozen Friday...

Harris English, Kuchar take Shootout lead

NAPLES Florida Harris English and Matt Kuchar shot a 6 under 66 in windy modified alternate shot...

Parker beats Ruiz to win WBO heavyweight title

AUCKLAND New Zealand New Zealander Joseph Parker claimed the vacant WBO world heavyweight boxing...

Clean Olympians deserve a proper medal ceremony

ADAM NELSON received his Olympic gold medal in the food court at Atlanta s airport Now let s give...

Russia accepts IOC plan to retest Olympic doping samples

MOSCOW Russia will accept an International Olympic Committee plan to retest all drug test samples...

Ozil guides Arsenal top; Okaka sinks Everton

LONDON Mesut Ozil s crafty header inspired Arsenal to a 3 1 comeback victory over Stoke City on...

Messi double brings Barca relief

MADRID Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona recorded their first win in four La Liga games to...

Feng clinches record fourth Dubai Ladies Master

DUBAI Defending champion Feng Shanshan won a record fourth Dubai Ladies Masters title on Saturday...

Kohli’s 147 drives India to ‘golden’ lead over England

MUMBAI Captain Virat Kohli smashed a sensational unbeaten 147 to propel India into the lead on...

Westbrook’s seventh triple-double can’t save Thunder

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook s seventh straight triple double put him in rare company but it...

Russia faces ban calls after damning doping revelations

LONDON There were growing calls on Saturday for Russia to be banned from the Winter Olympics and...

Around Arab News

Joshua retains heavyweight belt, sets up bout with Klitschko

MANCHESTER England Anthony Joshua had just outclassed Eric Molina to retain the IBF world...

Philippines president rejects rebels’ demand to free more prisoners

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday rejected a demand by Maoist led rebels to...

Kurdish militant group claims Istanbul attacks

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Kurdish militant group on Sunday claimed responsibility for twin attacks that...

Iran signs deal to buy 80 Boeing planes

TEHRAN Iran Air finalized a contract to buy 80 planes from Boeing the US aerospace firm confirmed...

The ibex code: deciphering Iran’s ancient rock art

KHOMEIN Iran An Iranian archaeologist has spent years in an almost single handed quest across the...

More than 100 worshipers killed as church collapses in Nigeria

UYO Nigeria At least 100 people were killed by the collapse of a church in southeastern Nigeria a...

Girls ‘aged 7 or 8’ used in Nigeria suicide bomb attack

KANO Nigeria Two young girls approximately seven or eight years old blew themselves up in a...

Republicans reject reports Russia helped Trump win election

WASHINGTON Republicans on Saturday rejected reports of a secret CIA assessment finding that...

Daesh militants retake Palmyra again from Assad forces

ALEPPO AMMAN Daesh militants recaptured Syria s ancient city of Palmyra on Sunday after briefly...

Chelsea could face multi-million pound claim: report

LONDON English Premier League giants Chelsea could face a multi million pound law suit for...

King, crown prince receive British foreign secretary

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Bombing at Egypt’s main Coptic Christian cathedral kills 25

CAIRO A bombing at Egypt s main Coptic Christian cathedral killed 25 people and wounded another...

Britain says West cannot treat Russia as an equal partner

LONDON Britain s defense minister said on Sunday he was ready to work with his new US counterpart...

UK defense minister backs KSA's efforts to bring about Yemen settlement

LONDON British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on Sunday said Saudi Arabia is entitled to bring...

Death toll in Daesh-claimed attack in Aden jumps to 48

ADEN Forty eight Yemeni soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing claimed by the Daesh group in...

Qatar to merge state-owned giant gas producers

DOHA Qatar the world s largest liquified natural gas producer announced on Sunday it is to merge...