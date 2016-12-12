Russia says 728 rebels surrendered in Aleppo over past 24 hours

Men, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo, stand in line while being prepared to begin their military service at a government military police centre in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2016. (Reuters)

MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that 728 Syrian rebels laid down their weapons over the past 24 hours and relocated to western Aleppo.

The Defense Ministry also said that 13,346 civilians left rebel-controlled districts of Aleppo over the same period.