Turkey says will step up talks with Russia on Aleppo cease-fire

ANKARA: Turkey will intensify talks with Russia and other countries for a cease-fire and a solution to the “humanitarian tragedy” in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

“Today, tomorrow, everyday, we will intensify our talks with Russia and other countries so we can find a solution to this humanitarian tragedy,” Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Czech counterpart in Ankara. “(...) Our efforts continue in particular for civilians to be able to leave and for a cease-fire.”