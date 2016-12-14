  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Putin is world’s most powerful man, Trump in second: Forbes

World

Putin is world’s most powerful man, Trump in second: Forbes

Agence France Presse |

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK: Vladimir Putin was the world’s most powerful person for a fourth straight year in 2016, with US president-elect Donald Trump in second place, Forbes magazine said Wednesday in its annual rankings.
“Russia’s president has exerted his country’s influence in nearly every corner of the globe,” the US business magazine wrote.
“From the motherland to Syria to the US presidential elections, Putin continues to get what he wants.”
The 64-year old Russian leader is “unconstrained by conventional global norms (and) his reach has magnified in recent years,” Forbes said.
The magazine wrote that at number two, Trump, who takes over the US presidency in a little more than a month, “has a seeming immunity to scandal, both houses of Congress on his side, and a personal net worth in the billions.”
Trump, who was elected US president last month, was listed 72nd in Forbes’ 2015 power rankings.
Third place this year went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been at the helm of Europe’s economic powerhouse for 11 years and announced plans to run for reelection next year.
Barack Obama, who placed second in 2015, plummeted to 48th place this year as he waits out the final weeks of his presidency, with his Democratic Party ousted from the White House after Trump’s shock election win and out of power in Congress.
Fourth place went to China’s President Xi Jinping, while the fifth spot on the list went to Pope Francis.
Forbes said it assesses the influence of “hundreds of candidates from various walks of life all around the globe” as it compiles its annual list, which this year has on it 74 powerful movers and shakers.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

British PM May’s Brexit plan: secret strategy or muddle?

LONDON If Prime Minister Theresa May has a detailed Brexit plan it is very secret Since the June...

France hits out at Trump’s bullish tone with China

PARIS France s top diplomat on Wednesday slammed the bullish tone taken by President elect Donald...

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

THE HAGUE A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an...

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

Russian dissident’s UK trial halted over health problems

LONDON The trial of Soviet era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky on charges of making and possessing...

Popular Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

UN finds bodies in South Sudan showing signs of execution

KOBOKO Uganda Internal United Nations reports obtained by The Associated Press say UN officials...

Philippines’ Duterte says he personally killed people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals...

China says damage to “one China” principle would impact peace

BEIJING TAIPEI China warned on Wednesday that any interference with or damage to the one China...

Experts warn of jeopardy to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON D C In what has become a tit for tat between Washington and Tehran Iranian President...

Merkel, Hollande back extended Russia sanctions over Ukraine

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said Tuesday they...

Former anti-ETA militant turned Daesh backer held in Spain

MADRID A former member of Spain s GAL death squads which targeted ETA separatists in the 1980s...

EU Parliament’s Brexit negotiator warns against return to violence in Northern Ireland

STRASBOURG The European Parliament s negotiator on Britain s divorce from the European Union...

UK-funded anti-migrant wall completed in Calais

PARIS A wall funded by Britain to try and stop migrants from the former Calais jungle camp...

Famine may have killed 2,000 people in parts of Nigeria cut off from aid by Boko Haram

DAKAR More than 2 000 people may have died of famine this year in parts of northeast Nigeria...

Around Arab News

Putin is world’s most powerful man, Trump in second: Forbes

NEW YORK Vladimir Putin was the world s most powerful person for a fourth straight year in 2016...

Eiffel Tower to go dark in solidarity with people of Aleppo

PARIS Paris will turn off the famed lights of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday as a gesture of...

Deadly clashes hit Aleppo as evacuation deal on hold

ALEPPO SYRIA Shelling and air strikes sent terrified residents running through the streets of...

British PM May’s Brexit plan: secret strategy or muddle?

LONDON If Prime Minister Theresa May has a detailed Brexit plan it is very secret Since the June...

France hits out at Trump’s bullish tone with China

PARIS France s top diplomat on Wednesday slammed the bullish tone taken by President elect Donald...

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

THE HAGUE A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an...

US retail sales growth slows in November

WASHINGTON US retail sales edged upwards as the holiday season approached in November but were...

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

11 bodies found in Yemen’s Aden: police

ADEN Police in Yemen s second city Aden said on Wednesday that the bodies of 11 people with their...

Google’s self-driving car project gets a new name: Waymo

SAN FRANCISCO The self driving car project that Google started seven years ago has grown into a...

European stocks deflate before Fed decision

LONDON European equities retreated Wednesday shrugging off earlier gains in Asia as investors...

Russian dissident’s UK trial halted over health problems

LONDON The trial of Soviet era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky on charges of making and possessing...

Popular Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

Ronaldo a rare breed, says Zidane before Japan clash

JAPAN Cristiano Ronaldo is itching to prove just why he deserved the Ballon d Or by leading Real...

UN finds bodies in South Sudan showing signs of execution

KOBOKO Uganda Internal United Nations reports obtained by The Associated Press say UN officials...