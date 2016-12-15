  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

OIC to draw up media strategy to counter Islamophobia

OIC Information Director Maha Akeel

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will host a conference of the information ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in Jeddah Dec. 21-22. The ministers will discuss media strategy for the OIC to combat the phenomenon of Islamophobia.
The director of the Information Department at OIC, Maha Akeel, said the ministers will discuss mechanisms to correct the image of Islam and Muslims in Europe and North America and implement a media strategy to counter Islamophobia.
She pointed out the strategy was reviewed during the meeting of member countries and relevant establishments affiliated with the organization in October.
She said the media strategy includes various programs and that social media is one of the most effective tools that can be used in this respect. It is effective in forming public opinion and has an active role in presenting a bright and positive image of Islam and member countries of the organization, while realizing the goals of Islamic unity.
Akeel said the ministers will discuss and approve a comprehensive media strategy for OIC countries until 2025. She added that media management experts held a workshop in November to draft a comprehensive media strategy for this.

