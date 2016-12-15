UK ‘doesn’t see a future’ for Assad in Syria

LONDON: Bashar Assad has no future as president of Syria even if he overpowers rebel fighters in the stricken city of Aleppo, British defense minister Michael Fallon said on Thursday.

“We don’t see a future for President Assad in Syria, even if he defeats the opposition in Aleppo,” Fallon told a London press conference.

“There is no victory in bombing hospitals, in restricting humanitarian aid and ending up in a country that you only control 40 percent of.”

He added: “We continue to work for a political settlement in Syria that is genuinely pluralist.”

Fallon was speaking alongside US defense chief Ashton Carter after a meeting in London of key members of the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh group in Iraq and Syria.

Carter backed his British counterpart, saying: “Political transition is the only way that the suffering of the Syrian people can finally be brought to an end.”

He accused Russia of supporting “incredible brutality” by backing Assad’s assault on rebels in Aleppo, which he said was in “stark contrast” to the coalition’s activities in Iraq and Syria.

US President-elect Donald Trump has so-far struck a softer tone with Russia, but Carter said it would be “logical” for him to stick to the current administration’s approach toward IS.

“I can’t speak for the next administration. However, I do have confidence in the future of the coalition campaign. It’s logical, it makes sense,” he said.

Fallon added: “This is a global threat and I have no doubt that the next US administration will step up to its traditional role of global leadership.”

Carter said President Vladimir Putin’s actions in the war had not helped defeat IS “and they are participating in the Syrian civil war in a brutal and unhelpful way.”

Fallon claimed that Russia was only “prolonging” the war by focusing on Aleppo, leaving the door open for IS in other areas such as Palmyra.

Their comments came as Assad congratulated Syrians on the “liberation” of Aleppo, as civilians and fighters evacuated the last rebel pocket of the northern city that was once Syria’s economic hub.