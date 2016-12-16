Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

  • Search form

Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi, right, attends a meeting of Arab culture ministers in Tunis on Thursday. (SPA)

TUNIS: Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al-Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab ministers in charge of the cultural affairs at the headquarters of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
The Saudi delegation at the conference was led by Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi.
In his speech, Al-Toraifi said that the objectives of the meeting and the participation of the Kingdom in the conference and meeting with the ministers come within the framework of the Kingdom's efforts to highlight cultural activities and to focus on the country's humanitarian role in achieving the visions and aspirations of the Arab states and people through culture.
He said the Kingdom's leadership regards culture as an essential element in the working of the government and people. “The government of Saudi Arabia is keen on accomplishing integrative cultural work among Arab countries to contribute to the promotion of thought and knowledge and to spread the spirit of peace and tolerance,” said Al-Toraifi.
He underlined the attention paid in Saudi Vision 2030 to cultural issues through the establishment of an independent authority to promote culture and to achieve the civilized message of the Kingdom, which includes working on new tracks that will make Saudi Arabia take its rightful place on the international stage with its legacy of religious, cultural, heritage and archaeological assets, as well as humane and other capabilities.
The minister detailed the efforts made by the Kingdom during its chairing of the 19th session of the conference, where the main theme was the “Arabic Language as a Platform for Cultural and Human Integration.” During this period, he said Saudi Arabia worked closely with institutions and individuals to establish cultural ties and enhance the presence of the Arabic language in various parts of the world as a civilized face of the Arab region and as a refined language that carries many meanings.
Al-Toraifi emphasized th fact that Arab cultural rapprochement builds bridges between individuals and peoples of Arab communities in terms of their ideas, goals and culture.

