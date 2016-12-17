  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

Saudi Arabia

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation of top European academics and experts on foreign affairs at the institute’s development of human resources training department in Riyadh. They discussed Saudi Arabia’s regional role, Saudi-European cooperation, the security situation in the region and its implications for the stability of the countries.
The discussions started with a speech by Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, CEO of the King Abdullah Foundation, who welcomed the delegation and praised the historic relations between the Kingdom and Europe. He also welcomed attendees, which included European ambassadors, academics, researchers and Saudi professors of political science.
The center’s secretary-general, Saud bin Saleh Al-Sarhan, said the discussions and accompanying workshop point to the keenness of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies to maintain ties with international academic and research institutions so as to enhance academic research in regional issues.
The European delegation included Carl Bildt, former Swedish prime minister and foreign minister; Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and former assistant to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Ellie Geranmayeh, policy fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Program at ECFR; Alexander Stubb, former Finnish prime minister and foreign minister and member of the European Parliament; Joseph Mifsud, director of the London Academy of Diplomacy; Arnaud Danjean, member of the European Parliament and chairman of the Committee on Security and Defense at ECFR; Julien Barnes-Dacey, senior policy fellow and interim head of the MENA program at ECFR; and MattiaToaldo, policy fellow at ECFR’s Middle East and North Africa program.
The discussions were also attended by several ambassadors and diplomats from European countries, including Italian Ambassador Luca Ferrari, Finnish Ambassador Pekka Voutilainen, Swedish Ambassador Jann Knutsson, Norwegian Ambassador Rolf Willy Hansen, Ambassador of Denmark Ole Frijs-Madsen, Cypriot Ambassador Nikos Panayi and first advisor at the French embassy, Eric Jerou, on behalf of the French ambassador.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Foreigners marrying Saudi women to undergo drug tests

RIYADH As part of a move to impose tighter restrictions on foreigners willing to marry Saudi...

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

RIYADH Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two...

Low visibility as sandstorm envelops Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed the Saudi capital on Thursday making visibility 0 5 meter at...

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab...

Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

Around Arab News

Egypt church bombing raises calls to uproot bigotry

CAIRO Growing up in Egypt Mina and other Copts remember all too well the anti Christian slurs...

Under pollution alert, Beijing orders 1,200 factories to shut or cut output

BEIJING Beijing s city government has ordered 1 200 factories near the Chinese capital including...

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela became a country mostly without cash on Friday sparking scattered...

French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria

UNITED NATIONS An emergency meeting of the Security Council has been called to consider the...

Surgeon uses Snapchat Spectacles to teach medical procedures

JEDDAH A London based surgeon is changing the way medical training is done with an eye catching...

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Vine will live on as simpler video app for Twitter

NEW YORK Twitter s video app Vine will live on as a simpler tool for the micro messaging service...