Saudi Arabia

Jeddah International Book Fair a big draw

Arab News

Visitors at the second Jeddah International Book Fair in South Obhur on Sunday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Over 75,000 people have visited the second Jeddah International Book Fair since its opening Thursday in South Obhur.
Organizers said that despite the high number, visitors could move freely around the venue due to the six gates to the fair, which received members from all segments of society.
About 100 interactive electronic screens made the visitors’ journey easier and helped them look for the book titles by guiding them through the explanatory maps of the publishing houses, writers and the 4,000-meter-long alleys of the fair.
Parking lots were designed to fit 2,500 cars on the fair grounds and organizers devised a traffic plan to ease the flow of traffic for visitors during the fair.
Families could use the renovated exhibition halls and use the new services at restaurants.
The exhibition is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The event aims to educate the community on different issues, as well as encourage people to read more and cultivate the culture of reading.
The fair also aims to enrich intellectual experience of visitors and encourage writers and intellectuals from government and private sectors in their pursuit.

