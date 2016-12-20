Shoura names heads of specialized committees

RIYADH: Beginning the first ordinary meeting of its 7th session on Monday, the Shoura Council approved the heads of specialized committees and their deputies.

At the outset of the meeting, House Speaker Abdullah Al-Asheikh expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for addressing the Council which, he said, carried the road map for citizens and the homeland.

Later, the council members voted and selected heads of the specialized committees and their deputies as follows:

•Abdulaziz Al-Isa, chairman of the Islamic and Judiciary Affairs Committee, and Wasil Al-Muzan, vice chairman.

•Muna Al Mushait, chairperson of the Health Committee; Abdullah Al-Otaibi, vice chairman.

•Abdulrahman Al-Rashid, chairman of the Economy and Energy Committee; Noorah Yousef, vice chairman.

•Maj-Gen Abdullah Al-Sadoun, chairman of the Security Affairs Committee; Ata Al-Sabaiti, vice chairman.

•Zuhair Al-Harthi, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee; Huda Al-Hilaisi, vice chairman.

•Mohammed Al-Naqadi, chairman of the Administration and Human Resources Committee; Maadi Al-Qahtani, vice chairman.

•Nasir Al-Musa, chairman of the Education and Scientific Research Committee; Abdullah Al-Jakhaiman, vice chairman.

•Mufarrih Al-Zahrani, chairman of Haj, Housing and Services Committee; Aiman Fadil, vice chairman.

•Faiz Al-Shihri, chairman of the Culture, Media, Tourism and Antiquities Committee; Fatimah Al-Qarni, vice chairman.

•Osama Al-Rabia, chairman of the Financial Committee; Fahad bin Juma, vice chairman.

•Assaf Abu Thinain, chairman of the Human Rights and Regulatory Bodies Committee; Nihad Al-Jishi, vice chairman.

•Abbas Hadi, chairman of the Water, Agriculture and Environment Committee; Saud Al-Ruwaili, vice chairman.

•Sadoun Al-Sadoun, chairman of the Transport, Telecom and IT Committee; Abdulaziz Al-Hargan, vice chairman.

•Abdullah Al-Fouzan, chairman of the Social, Family and Youth Affairs Committee; Mastourah Al-Shammari, vice chairman.