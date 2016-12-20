OIC information ministers’ conference opens

JEDDAH: A conference of information ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states opened Monday to discuss new media developments to fight terrorism and Islamophobia.

The conference, held under the aegis of Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi, was opened by Abdulmohasen F. Alyas, undersecretary for international communication and media, and Maha Akeel, the director of the information department at OIC.

Alyas said the agenda includes adoption of a new media strategy to address the phenomenon of Islamophobia and the implementation of its mechanisms; the role of the media in OIC member states in combating terrorism and Islamophobia; support of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque; adoption of the OIC 2025 comprehensive media strategy; implementation of the special media program for Africa to highlight its place and role in the Muslim world; the launch of the OIC satellite channel; the support of the OIC and joint Islamic media action; cooperation among media institutions in the member states; and the establishment of an international award for the media and journalists.

Alyas emphasized the unification of the Muslim Ummah to establish peace and focus on the dangers of terrorism and extremism.

He said there is need for cooperation in the field of security and information. Saudi Arabia has developed awareness campaigns to combat terrorism and it wants the Muslim world to discuss them.

The campaigns against Islamophobia require efforts to spread awareness, deliver the message of Islam and strengthen the unity of Muslims. For this, there is need to find solutions and give accurate information about the Islamic world. “The media have an important role to play in combating terrorism and Islamophobia,” Alyas said.

He said the conference will come up with appropriate solutions, develop mechanism from the experience of young people in the media and develop information in a positive way to defend the causes of the Ummah.

He emphasized the importance of working together for the welfare of humanity and motives and causes of Islamic Ummah, especially the cause of Palestine.

Akeel said information technology of the 21st century is a strong and efficient tool to generalize the mission and message of the OIC, and in defending the novel principles and values of Islam.

She said that Islamophobia and terrorism are two major issues which need attention and efforts; renewal of information strategies are required to combat these issues.

She said the OIC prepared an information strategy in line with member states’ policies to combat all related causes and information concerns within the framework of an information exchange program in the Islamic world, and minorities in the West.

Akeel said the OIC will deliberate on ways to strengthen its media visibility in championing cultural exchanges, development and peace and boosting the capacity and productivity of, and cooperation among, media institutions in the member states.

The conference is expected to issue a final ministerial communiqué and Jeddah Declaration at its conclusion.