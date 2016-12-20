Saudi Cabinet denounces slaughter of innocent Syrians

RIYADH: The Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, on Monday at Al-Yamamah Palace, condemned the continuing brutal shelling of the city of Aleppo, exposing innocent people to killing, siege, starvation, displacement and violation of their basic human rights.

The Cabinet stressed the importance of the UN Security Council on assuming its responsibilities stipulated in the UN Charter, and its duties in maintaining international peace and security.

It reviewed various Arab and international efforts on the latest developments in the region, especially the heinous massacres being committed in Aleppo, which are considered crimes against humanity.

It noted that in this context, the numerous contacts recently made by the Kingdom with regional and international active parties, in which it expressed its positions and highlighted the importance of the immediate movement to stop the massacre.

The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the terrorist act in the city of Aden, the attack in Jordanian Karak Governorate and the bombing near the Turkish University of Erciyes resulting in victims and injuries due to these terrorist acts, and extended condolences to the families of the victims and the governments and peoples of Yemen, Jordan and Turkey.

The Cabinet appreciated the king’s order to take the necessary actions to correct the status of the Yemeni people residing in the Kingdom and holding “visitor’s identity” with an extension for another six months.

The Cabinet during the session reiterated the Kingdom’s unwavering position on the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Following the Cabinet session, Adel Al-Toraifi, minister of culture and information, said in a press statement that the Cabinet stressed the annual address of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in inaugurating the works of the first year of the seventh session of the Shoura Council and its fundamentals with respect to the Kingdom’s internal and external policies; its aspirations for greater stability, prosperity, diversification of sources of income; raising society’s productivity to achieve development to meet the needs of the people and preserve the rights of future generations; and pursue the approach of cooperation with the international community to achieve world peace and promote interaction with peoples to consolidate the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Cabinet highlighted the king’s directive to the Shoura Council on the interests of the homeland and citizens to consult with officials in various agencies, and the cooperation of officials with the Cabinet, which embodies the king’s attention and care for the citizens, his appreciation of the council for its distinguished efforts, and his great hopes attached to its work.

The Cabinet also reviewed scientific and cultural activities, emphasizing that the king’s patronage of the honoring ceremony of the winners of the King Khaled Award in its 6th version reflects continued support for this award to achieve its humanitarian and social developmental mission.

The Cabinet later approved a series of decisions that include a cooperation agreement between the Kingdom and Tajikistan in the area of fighting crime; a memorandum of understanding in civil defense with Tunisia; and a cooperation agreement between the Kingdom and Algeria in the area of maritime transport.