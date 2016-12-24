  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

World

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

Agence France Presse |

A strong typhoon is set to hit the Philippines on Christmas Day say officials as millions of people criss-cross the nation to celebrate one of the most important dates on the Catholic religious calendar. (AFP)

MANILA: Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on Saturday as a strong typhoon threatened to wallop the country’s east coast on Christmas Day.
Nock-Ten is expected to be packing winds of 222 kilometers per hour (138 miles per hour) when it makes landfall on Catanduanes, a remote island of 250,000 people, on Sunday, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.
It is then expected to hit the country’s main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, on Monday.
“We issued an advisory to local government units this morning to conduct preemptive evacuations,” Rachel Miranda, spokeswoman for the civil defense office in the Bicol region that includes Catanduanes, told AFP.
Bicol, an agricultural region of 5.5 million people, is often the first area to be hit by the 20 or so storms and typhoons that pound the archipelago each year.
The most powerful and deadliest was Haiyan, which left 7,350 people dead or missing and destroyed entire towns in heavily populated areas of the central Philippines in November 2013.
The Philippine weather service warned of potentially deadly two-meter (six-and-a-half-foot) waves along the east coast, as well as landslides and flash floods from heavy rains.
Local broadcaster ABS-CBN showed footage Saturday of long lines of trucks, cars and vehicles stranded at Bicol ports after the coast guard shut down ferry crossings to nearby islands as a precaution.
The action prevented thousands of people from returning to their hometowns for the Christmas weekend, it said.
Cedric Daep, civil defense chief for the Bicol province of Albay, told AFP at least 400,000 people in that region alone needed to be evacuated.
“Our evacuation centers will not be able to accommodate all of them,” he said. Others were being asked to stay with relatives or friends.
“We are requesting vehicle support” from other government agencies to move people to safety, Daep added.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home

VALLETTA Malta The passengers from a hijacked Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta have left...

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

BERLIN Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker on...

US to ‘act in kind’ if other nations increase nuke capacity

WASHINGTON The United States under Donald Trump s presidency will not allow other countries to...

Israel ‘turned to Trump to head off UN resolution’

JERUSALEM Israel s prime minister turned to President elect Donald Trump to help head off a...

Asia on alert ahead of Christmas

JAKARTA BANGKOK Security forces across Asia were on alert on Friday ahead of the Christmas and...

Ebola vaccine highly ‘effective’

GENEVA Final test results confirm an experimental Ebola vaccine is highly effective a major...

‘Complications’ hold up deal to end DR Congo crisis

KINSHASA The signing of a deal aimed at ending DR Congo s political crisis was being held up on...

Muslim man found dead after speaking to media in restive Myanmar state

YANGON The headless body of a Muslim villager has been found days after he spoke to reporters on...

A Pakistani girl is snatched away, payment for a family debt

MIRPUR KHAS Pakistan The mother rummages through a large metal trunk searching for a picture of...

China reports first 2 deaths from bird flu this winter

BEIJING Two people in China s Anhui province have died from H7N9 bird flu the first fatalities in...

Hundreds resist eviction from Delhi slum as new housing falls short

MUMBAI Hundreds of residents in a New Delhi slum are resisting eviction by city officials and...

Strong typhoon set to wallop Philippines over Christmas

MANILA A strong typhoon was set to wallop the Philippines on Christmas Day officials warned...

Merkel orders security review after botched Amri case

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday ordered a sweeping review of Germany s security...

‘Nothing unusual’ in Trump’s nuclear comments, Putin says

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised US President elect Donald Trump for...

Libyan plane hijack ends in surrender at Maltese airport

VALLETTA Hijackers claiming to have a grenade took over a Libyan plane Friday and diverted it to...

Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to Daesh in video

CAIRO The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shown pledging allegiance to the...

Around Arab News

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Daesh pushback

IRAQ A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked on Saturday to Bartella a northern town recently...

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

MANILA Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on...

Jordan praises ‘historic’ UN Israel settlement vote

AMMAN Jordan on Saturday welcomed the historic UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to...

Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home

VALLETTA Malta The passengers from a hijacked Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta have left...

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

BERLIN Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker on...

World’s last wild frankincense forests are under threat

ERIGAVO Somalia In a tradition dating to Biblical times men rise at dawn in the rugged Cal Madow...

World-famous diamond inspires new and bloody history

NEW DELHI Many precious stones have a blood soaked history but a new book reveals the world s...

UN condemns Israeli settlements as Obama declines to veto

UNITED NATIONS In a striking rupture with past practice the United States allowed the UN Security...

Saudi aid program targets 3,185 Syrians in Mafraq, Jordan

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has readied a package of...

Training is our top priority, says crown prince

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior said the Ministry...

MiSK Foundation launches talent-mining festival

DAMMAM Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation launched Wednesday the third...

Israel rejects UNSC vote, recalls envoys to resolution sponsors

JERUSALEM Israel lashed out at US President Barack Obama over a UN Security Council resolution...

Blow of higher utility bills softened for low-income Saudis

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia spends billions on subsidies so economists were hardly suprised when Thursday...

Turks livid over ‘nightmare’ Daesh video of soldiers burned alive

BEIRUT Turks reacted angrily Friday on social media to a video released by the Daesh group...

Putin flexes muscles on Syria

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday flexed Moscow s muscles as the key powerbroker...

Russia sends police battalion to Aleppo

MOSCOW Russia has sent a battalion of military police to keep order in Aleppo Defense Minister...