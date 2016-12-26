273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH: The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273,000 visitors in nine days since its opening.

People from all walks of life, including young people, families, writers and intellectuals, have been visiting the cultural event in which 450 local, GCC, Arab and international publishing houses from 30 countries are participating.

A seminar was organized at the fair by Sahmi Al-Hajri highlighting the role of the Kingdom in the fight against terrorism. Participants included the official spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, sociologist Abdul Salam Al-Wayel and authors Saud Al-Museibih and Mohammed Al-Saed.

The seminar discussed the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia in the fight against terrorism. The Kingdom warned the world against the dangers of terrorism, established a counterterrorism center and called on the world to participate in the fight. It also showed the world the most effective methods of fighting terrorism conducted by the Kingdom at all levels.

A cultural evening, which was chaired by Khaled Al-Youssef, with the participation of a number of media figures, discussed book production in Saudi Arabia — from publishing and marketing to the process of reading — highlighting the large and multiple challenges in this area.