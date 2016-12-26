Aldar’s Shams Meera makes impact on Al Reem Island

The first mid-market development from Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), Abu Dhabi’s leading listed property development, investment and management company, is making its presence felt on Al Reem Island through a new time lapse video released by the developer.

Launched in June 2015, and with over 90 percent of the units sold, Shams Meera is attracting many new customers not only as investors, but also those wishing to live in affordable units in close proximity to Abu Dhabi’s central business district.

Activity on site is progressing according to construction plans. Current construction activity is focusing on steel reinforcements and foundation work, as well as columns and walls for the basement levels.

Talal Al-Dhiyebi, chief development officer, Aldar Properties, said: The launch of Shams Meera is an important milestone, as it will be Aldar’s first mid-market development, providing the right world-class product at the right price. We are making good progress on this development, which will add value to Shams Abu Dhabi at Al Reem Island.

“Mid-market and affordable homes represent a significant opportunity for the Emirate, and Shams Meera is showing us that we can succeed in this space.”