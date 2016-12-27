Islamic unity a must to fight terrorism, says Turkish deputy premier

JEDDAH: Numan Kurtulmus, deputy prime minister of Turkey, said in an interview with Arab News that unity in the Muslim world is important, and that Turkey is fighting terrorist organizations with the help of international networks.

Kurtulmus, who is on a visit to the Kingdom, met with Adel Al-Toraifi, minister of culture and information, and discussed ways to fight terrorism and Islamophobia.

The deputy prime minister said Turkey and Islamic countries are fighting terrorism on different fronts and “we hope that together we will stop the activities of these terrorist organizations.”

He said the media have a central role to play in the global fight against these organizations, using a standard language, and not the language of imperialists who try to divide Ummah according to different orientations and segments. “We should not use such terms as ‘Kurdish militants’ or ‘Shia militants’ to identify these groups in the media, but call them by the name of their organizations. This will create sensitivity of the people against these organizations, rather than tension between sects or ethnic groups, or divide the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

“We have enough communities, a common agenda, the same past, same Islamic traditions and civilization, and the same future. We should fight terrorism together,” Kurtulmus added.

He said the decisions taken by the 11th session of the Islamic conference of information ministers should be implemented. “We need strong cooperation among Muslim countries. We have enough resources, enough power and intelligence, power of young generations; we have to improve the standard of media and use a common language in the fight against terrorism,” he explained.

Kurtulmus said Turkey has been the target of major attacks by terrorist organizations PKK and Daesh starting in July 2015. “We are trying to unite Turkish nationals from all segments of society against terrorist organizations. Social physiology is very high to fight against terrorist organizations. Security forces, Turkish police and the armed forces are striving hard to stop all terrorist activities,” he said.

The deputy prime minister said Turkey is trying to democratize the system, increase civilian activities, have voices on the National Security Council to keep democracy vibrant in the country and establish unity among all the segments of society to fight against terrorism and terrorist organizations.