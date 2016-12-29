  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan MPs vote to bring back PM post

Middle-East

Sudan MPs vote to bring back PM post

AFP |

KHARTOUM: Sudanese lawmakers voted Wednesday to bring back the post of prime minister, a position abolished after President Omar Bashir came to power in a 1989 coup backed by hard-liners.
The move to delegate limited powers to a prime minister fits with reforms proposed by a national dialogue between Bashir’s government and some opposition groups.
Bashir scrapped the post after leading a bloodless coup against then-premier Sadiq Al-Mahdi with the help of Mahdi’s brother-in-law, Hassan Al-Turabi.
In October, after a quarter-century in power, Bashir concluded a year-long national dialogue aimed at resolving the insurgencies in Sudan’s border regions and healing the country’s crisis-wracked economy.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Moscow, Ankara ‘agree cease-fire for whole Syria’

ISTANBUL Turkish state media Wednesday said Turkey and Russia had agreed a nationwide truce plan...

Russia, Turkey, Iran eye dicing Syria into zones of influence

MOSCOW ANKARA Syria would be divided into informal zones of regional power influence and Bashar...

Grave concern: Iran homeless find a ‘resting place’

TEHRAN Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital...

Optimism at last for US woman in Egypt jail

McLEAN Virginia Family and friends of an American jailed in Egypt for nearly three years are...

Mosul airstrike disables last bridge, causes inconveniences to residents

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul said on Wednesday that an airstrike disabled...

Bahrain court frees activist pending trial

DUBAI A prominent activist in Bahrain held for over seven months on charges stemming from a...

Kerry warns: Two-state solution ‘in jeopardy’

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel on Wednesday for settlement building...

Stop settlement constructions and we will talk, Abbas tells Israel

WASHINGTON Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday said he is ready to resume peace...

Five Daesh terrorists sentenced to death in Jordan

AMMAN A court in Amman on Wednesday sentenced to death five Jordanian members of a cell linked to...

Pushing back on Israel, Kerry defends Obama’s UN vote

WASHINGTON Stepping into a raging diplomatic argument Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday...

Iraqi forces in Mosul reinforced, new push against Daesh soon

MOSUL A top Iraqi general has told The Associated Press that Iraqi forces on the edges of Mosul...

Syrian opposition groups in ongoing talks with Turkey over cease-fire proposal with Russia — opposition official

AMMAN Syria s main rebel groups were discussing with Turkey a cease fire proposal being...

Images of homeless living in graves shock Iran

TEHRAN Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital...

Lebanese Parliament approves unity government

BEIRUT Lebanon s Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a national unity Cabinet headed by Prime...

Tunisia to decide on plan against returning jihadists

TUNIS Tunisian ministers will meet Thursday to decide on an action plan against jihadists...

Russia, Turkey ‘agree Syria cease-fire plan’

ISTANBUL Turkey and Russia have agreed a cease fire plan for all of Syria that should come into...

Around Arab News

Women leaders in Islamic finance

JEDDAH A recent report by Simply Shariah Human Capital a UK based first recruitment company...

Tadawul slides on profit booking

DUBAI Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet trade on Wednesday although some second tier...

VAT is coming: A historic change and leap into the unknown

The coming year will see continued pressure on government spending across most sectors in the...

Infantino says not ‘dictator’ on World Cup expansion

DUBAI FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday he will not be a dictator in discussions...

Sudan MPs vote to bring back PM post

KHARTOUM Sudanese lawmakers voted Wednesday to bring back the post of prime minister a position...

Moscow, Ankara ‘agree cease-fire for whole Syria’

ISTANBUL Turkish state media Wednesday said Turkey and Russia had agreed a nationwide truce plan...

Russia, Turkey, Iran eye dicing Syria into zones of influence

MOSCOW ANKARA Syria would be divided into informal zones of regional power influence and Bashar...

Grave concern: Iran homeless find a ‘resting place’

TEHRAN Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital...

Optimism at last for US woman in Egypt jail

McLEAN Virginia Family and friends of an American jailed in Egypt for nearly three years are...

Mosul airstrike disables last bridge, causes inconveniences to residents

BAGHDAD Residents of Iraq s Daesh held city of Mosul said on Wednesday that an airstrike disabled...

Bahrain court frees activist pending trial

DUBAI A prominent activist in Bahrain held for over seven months on charges stemming from a...

Sanctions will hit Russia hard after cyberattack, says US leader

RIGA VIENNA A US senator said on Wednesday that Russia and President Vladimir Putin could expect...

Number of migrants who left Germany voluntarily rises sharply in 2016

BERLIN Around 55 000 migrants who were not eligible for or were refused asylum left Germany...

Mali says militant group kidnapped French woman

BAMAKO A Malian state prosecutor said on Wednesday that the militant group Al Mourabitoun is...

Suspects held after Pakistan alcohol poisoning kills 34

ISLAMABAD Pakistani police on Wednesday caught three men accused of preparing home made liquor...

Indian train derails injuring 61

NEW DELHI A train derailed in India on Wednesday injuring 61 people police and rail officials...