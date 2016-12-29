Sudan MPs vote to bring back PM post

KHARTOUM: Sudanese lawmakers voted Wednesday to bring back the post of prime minister, a position abolished after President Omar Bashir came to power in a 1989 coup backed by hard-liners.

The move to delegate limited powers to a prime minister fits with reforms proposed by a national dialogue between Bashir’s government and some opposition groups.

Bashir scrapped the post after leading a bloodless coup against then-premier Sadiq Al-Mahdi with the help of Mahdi’s brother-in-law, Hassan Al-Turabi.

In October, after a quarter-century in power, Bashir concluded a year-long national dialogue aimed at resolving the insurgencies in Sudan’s border regions and healing the country’s crisis-wracked economy.