Jeddah College of Advertising accredited by IAA

Michael Lee, director general of the International Advertising Association (IAA), has completed his first visit to the Kingdom after attending the certificate distribution ceremony at Jeddah College of Advertising (JCA).

The event was also attended by Shihab Jamjoom, member of the board of trustees at the University of Business and Technology (UBT), Prof. Munir Al-Sayed, former dean of JCA, and prominent personalities from the Kingdom’s advertising sector.

“I came to the Kingdom with overwhelmingly positive impressions on the standards of Jeddah Advertising College students through their active participation in the sessions conducted by IAA in Dubai for several times during the past four years,” Lee said.

“I was really excited and impressed to see the capabilities of UBT, equipped with high-tech laboratories and sophisticated technical facilities at the Jeddah College of Advertising, as well as highly professional teaching and administrative staff, technicians, faculty members and skilful mix of students,” he said.

Lee lauded the international standard of professionalism in the graduation projects submitted by the students, and said that it brings an extra level of excitement for him. He promised to enhance mutual cooperation with JCA for the international advertising projects in future.

UBT aims to provide exemplary quality education in professional specialization in all majors. In regards to JCA graduates specifically, the students will get quality degrees recognized by the Education Ministry for undergraduates, and vocational certificates recognized by the IAA as well.

The agreement between JCA and IAA is a result of UBT’s efforts to focus on quality education and specialization for its graduates both academically and professionally.

The first batch of graduates from the JCA, Jeddah faculty, includes 24 women and 11 men.