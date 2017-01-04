  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Russia offers Philippines arms and close friendship

World

Russia offers Philippines arms and close friendship

Reuters |

Russian ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev speaks while Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov , deputy commander of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet listens during a press conference aboard the anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs at South Pier in Manila. (AFP)

MANILA: Russia is ready to supply the Philippines with sophisticated weapons including aircraft and submarines and aims to become a close friend of the traditional US ally as it diversifies its foreign ties, Russia’s ambassador said on Wednesday.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has thrown the future of Philippine-US relations into question with angry outbursts against the former colonial power and some scaling back of military ties while taking steps to boost ties with China and Russia.
Illustrating the transformation of Philippine foreign relations since Duterte took office in June, two Russian warships are on four-day visit to Manila this week, the first official navy-to-navy contact between the two countries. 
Russian Ambassador Igor Anatolyevich Khovaev took the opportunity to hold a news conference on board the anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs.
He said he understood that the Philippines was intent on diversifying its foreign partners.
“It’s not a choice between these partners and those ones. Diversification means preserving and keeping old traditional partners and getting new ones. So Russia is ready to become a new reliable partner and close friend of the Philippines,” he said.
“We don’t interfere with your relations with your traditional partners and your traditional partners should respect the interest of the Philippines and Russia.”
The Russian navy visit comes less than a month after Duterte sent his foreign and defense ministers to Moscow to discuss arms deals after a US senator said he would block the sale of 26,000 assault rifles to the Philippines due to concern about a rising death toll in a war on drugs launched by Duterte.
Khovaev said Russia had a range of weapons to offer.
“We are ready to supply small arms and light weapons, some aeroplanes, helicopters, submarines and many, many other weapons. Sophisticated weapons. Not the second-hand ones,” Khovaev said.
“Russia has a lot to offer but everything will be done in full compliance with international law.” .
He said it was too early to talk about the scope of military cooperation but, in a clear reference to the United States, said old allies should not worry.
“Your traditional partners should not be concerned about the military ties ... If they are concerned, it means they need to get rid of clichés,” he said.
Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov, head of the Flotilla of the Russian Navy Pacific Fleet, said on Tuesday Russia wanted to hold maritime exercises with the Philippines to help combat terrorism and piracy.
The United States and the Philippines have been holding naval exercises annually but Duterte has decided to reduce the number of exercises and to move naval drills away from the disputed South China Sea, to reassure China, which is suspicious of US military movements in the disputed waters.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Britain picks career diplomat as new EU envoy: source

LONDON Britain on Wednesday picked career diplomat Tim Barrow to replace its ambassador to the...

Indonesia says military acted alone to suspend cooperation with Australia

JAKARTA SYDNEY Indonesia s military acted alone when it suspended cooperation with Australia s...

Sweden urges UN Security Council to produce results in 2017

UNITED NATIONS Sweden s UN ambassador urged members of the often divided UN Security Council on...

Germany tries Syrian accused of scoping out targets for Daesh

BERLIN A 19 year old Syrian man went on trial in Germany on Wednesday accused of surveying sites...

Italy to step up deportations after migrant death protest

ROME Italy vowed Wednesday to increase deportations of migrants whose asylum requests have been...

Czechs detect bird flu on 2 farms, in dead swans

PRAGUE Czech authorities on Wednesday said they had detected highly contagious bird flu at two...

Massachusetts triple murderer’s lawyer pleads for life

BOSTON An attorney for a Massachusetts drifter who killed three men in a series of attacks in...

South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

COPENHAGEN Denmark A judge in Denmark said Wednesday she is strongly considering taking legal...

Austria investigates series of New Year’s sexual assaults in Innsbruck

VIENNA Police in the Austrian city of Innsbruck are trying to identify a group of foreign men...

Ukraine moves to blacklist Le Pen over Crimea comments

KIEV Ukraine indicated on Wednesday it would bar French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen from...

Italy storm after populist head blames fake news on media

ROME Italy s media and traditional political parties were up in arms Wednesday after the head of...

Trump uses Assange to cast doubt on US intel case on hacking

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump is using WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to cast doubt on...

Finnish MP fined for anti-Muslim agitation on Facebook

HELSINKI Lawmaker Teuvo Hakkarainen from the nationalist Finns party was fined on Wednesday for a...

EU Commission 'regrets loss' of UK ambassador

BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday it regretted that Britain s ambassador to the...

Armed men linked to Muslim rebels free more than 150 from Philippine prison

MANILA Around 100 armed men with links to Muslim rebels stormed a prison in the southern...

Obama moves to stop Trump gutting signature health care law

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama will make a short but politically charged trip from the...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Britain picks career diplomat as new EU envoy: source

LONDON Britain on Wednesday picked career diplomat Tim Barrow to replace its ambassador to the...

Indonesia says military acted alone to suspend cooperation with Australia

JAKARTA SYDNEY Indonesia s military acted alone when it suspended cooperation with Australia s...

Sweden urges UN Security Council to produce results in 2017

UNITED NATIONS Sweden s UN ambassador urged members of the often divided UN Security Council on...

Kerber, Cibulkova survive scares in Brisbane

BRISBANE World No 1 Angelique Kerber survived a big scare from Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty...

Germany tries Syrian accused of scoping out targets for Daesh

BERLIN A 19 year old Syrian man went on trial in Germany on Wednesday accused of surveying sites...

Italy to step up deportations after migrant death protest

ROME Italy vowed Wednesday to increase deportations of migrants whose asylum requests have been...

Czechs detect bird flu on 2 farms, in dead swans

PRAGUE Czech authorities on Wednesday said they had detected highly contagious bird flu at two...

Massachusetts triple murderer’s lawyer pleads for life

BOSTON An attorney for a Massachusetts drifter who killed three men in a series of attacks in...

Selfie surprise for Djokovic after Doha win

DOHA Novak Djokovic eased through to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Wednesday and was...

South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

COPENHAGEN Denmark A judge in Denmark said Wednesday she is strongly considering taking legal...

Azhar, Younis lead Pakistan fightback after big Aussie declaration

SYDNEY Azhar Ali and Younis Khan kept Pakistan afloat after rookie Peter Handscomb made it three...

Austria investigates series of New Year’s sexual assaults in Innsbruck

VIENNA Police in the Austrian city of Innsbruck are trying to identify a group of foreign men...

Ukraine moves to blacklist Le Pen over Crimea comments

KIEV Ukraine indicated on Wednesday it would bar French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen from...

Italy storm after populist head blames fake news on media

ROME Italy s media and traditional political parties were up in arms Wednesday after the head of...

MS Dhoni quits as captain of ODI and T20 teams

NEW DELHI World Cup winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stood down as captain of India s...