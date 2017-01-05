Saudi female TV presenter and journalist publishes novel

  • Search form

Maysaa Al-Amoudi is a TV presenter who has hosted a number of specialized programs on women’s issues and rights. She has won many Arab awards in the media field.

Saudi TV presenter and journalist Maysaa Al-Amoudi has recently published her first novel, “Mimoza.”
The novel centers on Sadan, a journalist, and artist Samaa, who coincidentally meet at an airport and eventually become close friends and go through a series of interesting events.
It is a story of women who experience successes, failures, injustices and sufferings.
“The events of the novel occur in fictional cities, including the city of ‘Mimoza,’ which is also the name of the novel,” Al-Amoudi said.
“Mimoza is dedicated to girls and women who are exploring themselves. It is also dedicated to men so that they can learn more about women,” she added.
Asked about how the novel tackled political, religious and social taboos, Al-Amoudi pointed out: “All taboos mentioned in the novel can be a reflection of what might really happen at any time or place; they are not only confined to a particular community or era.”
The Saudi novelist noted that writing fiction, not bound to a particular time or space, prompted her to write fictional fantasies. “I had one clear goal when I wrote this novel — that my words would reach women and girls wherever they are, regardless of their social and cultural backgrounds.”
Speaking about writing, Al-Amoudi said the experience is definitely different from blogging, writing articles and TV news, all of which she is used to. She said writing the novel was an amazing experience.
Al-Amoudi is a TV presenter who has hosted a number of specialized programs on women’s issues and rights. She has won many Arab awards in the media field
The 280-page novel is available in both printed and electronic versions in many bookshops, including the Neelwafurat site via the following link: http://bit.ly/2hRi4hG.
