Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Riyadh Development Authority (RDA) has announced that an executive plan has been adopted for environmental protection in the Saudi capital.

The executive plan will be implemented through the High Committee for Environment Protection (HCEP), which has six main categories.

The categories are air-quality management, waste management, natural-resources management and biodiversity, water and solid-resources management, sustainable environmental management and development and climate change.

The climate change axis includes three programs, carried out in cooperation with public and private agencies, to deal with the adverse effects of climate change.

These programs include the study of greenhouse gas emissions, the study of abnormal climatic conditions and the study of carbon emissions’ increase in Riyadh.

The study of greenhouse emissions aims to develop a comprehensive plan to manage emissions and establish a system for monitoring their sources and controlling their effects, in addition to conducting carbon impact to help reduce temperatures in the city.

The study of abnormal climatic conditions seeks to conduct a comprehensive study of current and future abnormal climatic conditions including temperature, wind and rain to develop a schedule for assessment of improvements achieved.

The study of carbon emissions’ increase seeks to rationalize energy consumption and achieve optimal utilization of energy resources, including all types of fuel and electricity by conducting a study on the rise of carbon emissions in Riyadh and application of the thermal insulation program.

The programs are carried out in collaboration with national agencies including the National Committee for Clean Development Mechanism, the National Program for Energy Efficiency, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection, Riyadh Municipality, the Electricity & Co-generation Regulatory Authority, the Saudi Electricity Company and the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources.