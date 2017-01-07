  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

RIYADH: The Riyadh Development Authority (RDA) has announced that an executive plan has been adopted for environmental protection in the Saudi capital.
The executive plan will be implemented through the High Committee for Environment Protection (HCEP), which has six main categories.
The categories are air-quality management, waste management, natural-resources management and biodiversity, water and solid-resources management, sustainable environmental management and development and climate change.
The climate change axis includes three programs, carried out in cooperation with public and private agencies, to deal with the adverse effects of climate change.
These programs include the study of greenhouse gas emissions, the study of abnormal climatic conditions and the study of carbon emissions’ increase in Riyadh.
The study of greenhouse emissions aims to develop a comprehensive plan to manage emissions and establish a system for monitoring their sources and controlling their effects, in addition to conducting carbon impact to help reduce temperatures in the city.
The study of abnormal climatic conditions seeks to conduct a comprehensive study of current and future abnormal climatic conditions including temperature, wind and rain to develop a schedule for assessment of improvements achieved.
The study of carbon emissions’ increase seeks to rationalize energy consumption and achieve optimal utilization of energy resources, including all types of fuel and electricity by conducting a study on the rise of carbon emissions in Riyadh and application of the thermal insulation program.
The programs are carried out in collaboration with national agencies including the National Committee for Clean Development Mechanism, the National Program for Energy Efficiency, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection, Riyadh Municipality, the Electricity & Co-generation Regulatory Authority, the Saudi Electricity Company and the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH The International Civil Defense Organization ICDO has praised the efforts conducted by the...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

King Salman, Norwegian FM discuss ways to bolster relations

RIYADH Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende who arrived here Thursday on a daylong visit met...

Makkah governor inaugurates SR1.2bn worth of development projects

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Fasial governor of Makkah and adviser to King Salman inaugurated...

KSrelief provides clean drinking water to displaced Yemenis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief carried out the second phase of water...

Saudi Arabia bans poultry products from 6 countries

RIYADH An outbreak of avian influenza prompted the Kingdom to ban imports of poultry products...

Yemeni rocket-launching site neutralized

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border carried out a surgical military operation...

Cancer awareness campaign from Feb. 1

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah chairman of the 41st session of the Council of Health...

Conference aims to spread awareness of eye diseases

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Hamad Al Wafi deputy governor of Jeddah opened Thursday the third...

University expels 9 female students for mass brawl

JEDDAH Taif University has expelled nine female students permanently without any possibility for...

Interior Ministry to receive 4 Yemeni detainees from Guantanamo

JEDDAH The Interior Ministry on Thursday said King Salman has issued a directive to the relevant...

Michel Aoun’s visit marks a new era in KSA-Lebanon ties

RIYADH BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday marking his...

99,000 Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

JEDDAH Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99 000 Captagon...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH The International Civil Defense Organization ICDO has praised the efforts conducted by the...

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA has announced that an executive plan has been adopted...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Muslim ‘mob’ story sparks fake news warning in Germany

BERLIN German media and politicians warned Friday against an election year spike in fake news...

Obama-appointed envoys asked to quit by Trump’s inauguration day

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring...

Russia claims it is pulling army from Syria

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

Adams, Stone shine at pre-Golden Globes party

BEVERLY HILLS California Amy Adams and Emma Stone both nominated for their leading roles at the...

Serena Williams displays huge diamond ring

ROME Tennis superstar Serena Williams posted on Reddit a photo of her engagement ring that made...

Ray BLK winner of BBC Music Sound of 2017

LONDON Ray BLK has been named as the winner of BBC Music Sound of 2017 The singer was an outsider...

Power struggle risks tipping Libya deeper into crisis

Escalating tensions between rival Libyan armed forces threaten to plunge the North African...

A messy march of folly to Brexit — and beyond

Barbara Tuchman published her masterpiece The March of Folly in 1984 It explored what the...

Terror rivalry: Al-Qaeda chief Al-Zawahiri denounces Daesh ‘liars’

WASHINGTON Al Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri has denounced what he said was a dishonest propaganda...