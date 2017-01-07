Dutch Embassy aims to boost ties between Netherlands, KSA

RIYADH: The Dutch Embassy in the Saudi capital said Thursday that it is focusing on stepping up relations between the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Joost Reintjes said he was looking forward to engaging in discussions in areas like economics, policy, agriculture, education, health and tourism.

“The Dutch are now strongly focusing on intensifying and expanding the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands,” he said.

The two countries’ bilateral trade is worth around SR24 billion, with the amount split between them. Dutch exports to the Kingdom include agricultural products and food, among other items. Imports from Saudi Arabia include plastic, oil and petrochemicals.

Reintjes said April and May this year “are very intensive and busy months for the embassy.”

In April, the embassy “starts off with the travel fair at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, followed by a very inspiring and modern cultural activity with pianists and dancers.”

After the travel fair, the embassy will be busy with an education fair in Riyadh, which will be attended by many top Dutch universities, aiming to give the Saudis an insight of what it is like to study in the Netherlands.

The schedule for May includes the Saudi Health Exhibition; alongside the fairs, the embassy will also organize networking events.

“We would like to increase business-to-business and business-to-government (ties) here in Saudi Arabia, in private meetings attended by the world’s top professionals. It is in our ambition to partner-up Dutch firms with Saudi companies and of course doing business at governmental level,” the ambassador said.

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh has a concept called the ‘Orange Hub’, a room decorated in the country’s national color.

“Dutch companies can use the hub as temporary workspace… After these intensive meetings and getting business done it’s time to unwind! How do the Dutch do that? In the Orange Hub, playing table football of course!” the ambassador said.