  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Will health care be disrupted?

Columns

Will health care be disrupted?

Spencer Nam |

Spencer Nam

Although intelligent machines are increasingly operating complex manufacturing systems and replacing humans on factory floors, they have not made significant inroads in health care. The sector’s most advanced machines, from ultra-high-resolution imaging instruments to surgical robots, are still fully controlled by humans.
But as robotic and artificial intelligence systems become more advanced, will they eventually render doctors and nurses obsolete, with patients consulting a computer instead? The short answer is: Not anytime soon. Health care professionals will certainly become increasingly dependent on machines; but technology will augment, not replace, their abilities, and doctors will remain in charge of medical practices.
In his 2009 book, “The Innovator’s Prescription,” Harvard Business School’s Clayton Christensen identified a spectrum of medical practices that range between “intuitive” and “precision.” Intuitive medicine describes when a doctor interprets a patient’s symptoms to arrive at a diagnosis and prescribe a treatment, the efficacy of which is often uncertain. Precision medicine — which should not be confused with personalized medicine — describes a rules-based process by which standardized treatments with predictable outcomes are applied to known health conditions.
According to Christensen, most of the medicine practiced today is closer to the intuitive side of the spectrum, and only a few diseases, primarily infections, can be treated using precision medicine. In fact, at the moment, the concept of precision medicine is incorrectly applied to improve only the outcomes of intuitive medicine, instead of identifying the causal mechanisms of diseases. As long as this is true, human know-how and engagement will remain integral to health care.
Treating unspecific symptoms without a prescribed roadmap requires effective decision-making and trust, which is a significant hurdle for machines. After millions of years of evolution, humans have developed a capacity for contextual intuition that enables trained doctors to make sensible and timely decisions in uncertain, data-scarce environments. Even the most sophisticated artificial intelligence systems that we have today would need to be improved significantly in order to mimic this ability.
Communicating with patients poses an even greater challenge for machines. Explaining the many nuances of a mysterious disease such as cancer requires emotional intelligence and the ability to build trust with patients by delivering information effectively. Doctors also must exhibit cultural humility, so that they can take into account a patient’s social background when administering care. For the foreseeable future, machines probably will not be able to match humans in helping chronically ill patients whose prognosis remains uncertain.
Still, despite intelligent machines’ limitations, they will continue to play a bigger role in health care, even in the realm of intuitive medicine. Owing to their superior analytic power, machines are already providing more data upon which physicians base their diagnostic and treatment decisions. Machines are increasingly monitoring patients as well, helping to prevent human errors in hospitals and pharmacies. Soon, many more ancillary functions such as admissions, scheduling, and discharges will be automated.
But, again, until the scope of precision medicine surpasses that of intuitive medicine, health care professionals will continue to make medical decisions and interpret the data. So, what are the prospects for such a shift?
Up until the mid-19th century, bacterial and viral diseases were treated through intuitive medicine, because nobody had isolated the cause of patients’ symptoms. Then, Louis Pasteur and other scientists developed the germ theory, microscopes improved, and scientists began to identify the sizes and shapes of microbes.
Over the past century, our scientific understanding of germs has improved so much that every virus and bacteria can now be quickly diagnosed and isolated. This has enabled health care professionals to switch from practicing intuitive medicine to precision medicine, where they can apply standardized processes that predictably cure diseases. With simple and inexpensive methods, we have eradicated deadly diseases such as polio and smallpox. More recently, researchers discovered an Ebola vaccine that provides 100 percent protection against the virus.
One day, when we have gained a similar level of understanding of the biochemistry and physiology of the human body, precision medicine will be applied to all disease categories. We will be able to determine every disease’s cause and progression precisely, and machines will operate with more autonomy, within a standardized environment, to provide the exact treatment that every patient needs.
Just as rules-based processes have laid the groundwork for self-driving vehicles, rules-based precision medicine will steadily increase the importance of automated super-machines in health care. It already feels routine to be prescribed antibiotics for an infection. Eventually, patients will have the same confidence in machines to administer their care; and as our understanding of diseases improves, personal interactions will become less necessary.
We should not expect machines to replace health care professionals for some time, but new technologies will continue to be introduced into the sector’s evolving landscape, and we should welcome them. Practicing more precision medicine than intuitive medicine will make health care simpler, more accessible and less expensive. By understanding patients’ diseases precisely, we can push medicine one step closer to its ultimate goal: patient-centered care of the finest quality.
• Spencer Nam is a senior research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation. ©Project Syndicate

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Michelle Obama’s emotive parting message

Michelle Obama urged young Americans not to fear the future but fight for it delivering an...

Power struggle risks tipping Libya deeper into crisis

Escalating tensions between rival Libyan armed forces threaten to plunge the North African...

A messy march of folly to Brexit — and beyond

Barbara Tuchman published her masterpiece The March of Folly in 1984 It explored what the...

Europe’s new ‘indispensable nations’

After the shock of the United Kingdom s Brexit referendum and Donald Trump s election as...

Trump’s North Korean family values

With every new US president arriving in Washington DC come a handful of counselors and aides...

Without Arab action, Kerry’s truths mean nothing

Although you have to tip your hat to Barack Obama for at least trying to expose the lies of...

The Astana talks on Syria: Truce or surrender?

An extensive accelerated diplomatic move toward a solution to Syria s crisis has been noticeable...

Trump bromance proves fruitful for Dubai property billionaire

I am a little surprised but pleased to see that one of my predictions for 2017 came to pass...

The world of artificial intelligence

Galileo viewed nature as a book written in the language of mathematics and decipherable through...

2017 — a year of renewal?

The end of year massacre at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul by Daesh marked the close of a...

Nightclub or restaurant? That is the question

Were they at an eatery or a nightspot This question seemed to be fateful for many Arab social...

Can Russia succeed in getting Assad to behave?

The much heralded Syrian cease fire that Russia shepherded through last week is already on a fast...

Turkey: No. 1 target for terrorists

Two terrorist attacks have rocked Turkey in just 12 days The first was when a police officer...

Long road to Astana

Between now and the convening of Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in mid January...

The Year of Aleppo?

In classic cultures each year instead of being designated a number was given a name It could be...

Soleimani’s occupations through war, peace and agreements

Those familiar with how Iran s political institutions work explain Gen Qassem Soleimani s...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Will health care be disrupted?

Although intelligent machines are increasingly operating complex manufacturing systems and...

Michelle Obama’s emotive parting message

Michelle Obama urged young Americans not to fear the future but fight for it delivering an...

Astana talks

In his column on the Russian sponsored talks in Astana between the Bashar Assad regime and...

Actor par excellence

This concerns the sad news of the death of Bollywood and Hollywood star Om Puri Jan 7 An era has...

Tadawul announces new industry classification

JEDDAH The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul has reclassified its equity market sectors in accordance...

China takes global lead in clean energy: Report

PARIS China s overseas investment in renewable energy projects jumped last year by 60 percent to...

Dow misses 20,000 milestone

NEW YORK The Dow came within one point of 20 000 for the first time on Friday and the Nasdaq and...

Meeting oil output-cutting commitment

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC and non OPEC members have pledged to cut...

Ford plant turns ‘cemetery’ as Trump wrenches Mexican autos

SAN LUIS POTOSI Mexico Ford Motor Co s abrupt move to scrap a planned 1 6 billion car plant in...

China forex reserves fall by $320bn in 2016

BEIJING China s foreign exchange reserves fell to near six year lows in December but held just...

UK retail sales edge lower in December, price pressures spiral

LONDON A spending spree by British shoppers in the week before Christmas failed to prevent sales...

North Asia’s winter blast to raise coal, LNG consumption

SINGAPORE Winter temperatures in North Asia will swing to unusually cold from relatively mild in...

Mexico slams ‘threats’ against investors

MEXICO CITY Mexico s economy ministry in an apparent reference to US President elect Donald Trump...

Detroit Motor Show focuses on style, luxury and technology

The annual North American International Auto Show NAIAS kicks off the New Year for the auto...

MG ZS arrives in the Middle East this year

MG has confirmed that the new MG ZS which made its global debut at the recent 14th Guangzhou...