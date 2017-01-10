  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • How Saudi social media combated a racist cartoon

Media

How Saudi social media combated a racist cartoon

AISHA FAREED |

JEDDAH: Al-Hayat newspaper cartoonist Nasser Khamis’ racist depiction of expatriate workers as rats taking over private sector jobs sparked a huge backlash among social media users and human rights activists.
The caricature shows a Saudi employee carrying the burdens of “low wages and lack of opportunities” and hanging on a rope while the rat (foreign workers) is trying to cut it.
It sparked nationwide condemnation in social media from Saudis and expats alike. The National Society for Human Rights in Saudi Arabia tweeted that the caricature “degrades human dignity and violates religious texts.”
Dr. Saleh Al-Khathlan, the organization’s vice president, said what Al-Hayat did was contrary to the values and principles of the rights enshrined in the international conventions and charters ratified by the Kingdom.
Twitter users who specify Saudi Arabia as their location expressed outrage over the cartoon.
Mohammed bin Eissa Al-Kanaan (@moh_alkanaan) tweeted: “Expats are not rats! This is a despicable description and a decadent caricature!!”
User @AlSadahG tweeted: “Al-Hayat newspaper must apologize to all expats residing in the Kingdom, as they are not rats nor the reason behind economic issues ravaging the country.”
Faris Al-Torki (@farooi), head of the Youth Businessmen Committee at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the cartoon was “a very offensive caricature to our expat brothers and they should definitely not be depicted as rats!!! Many of them taught (us), treated us and contributed to building our home with us.”
Abdullah Al-Alami (@AbdullaAlami) tweeted: “If we’re not careful, we may lose our expats to UAE & Qatar, ranked in the top 10 countries for expats in lifestyle & earnings.”
Khamis, who has worked for 12 years at the newspaper, told Al Arabiya News Channel: “I do not find the caricature offensive, because it concerns a particular category of foreign workers that are harmful to the country and are confronted in all countries around the world, in the US, Jordan, Kuwait and the Gulf in general.”
Khamis said the caricature carries several meanings and can be seen from multiple angles, and some people read it in a biased manner.
“We are in a situation where courtesy and political correctness are intolerable, and we must face all harmful categories in the country,” he said. “Indeed, all expats are our brothers.”
He said harmful foreign labor hinders Saudi workers throughout the private sector: “I consider it harmful to the country and disrupts the citizen’s employment.”
He urged critics of the caricature to look at the subject from the citizen’s angle, not that of foreign workers.
“We are suffering at home from unfair dismissal and expats — some of them, not all — who fight Saudis,” he said.
Khamis acknowledged that Saudi Arabia benefits from many foreign workers and vice versa.
He declined to comment when contacted by Arab News. Al-Hayat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Going online to engage and persuade

WASHINGTON When US President Barack Obama called on world leaders at the UN to do more for the...

Al-Eqtisadiah launches new website

RIYADH Al Eqtisadiah daily launched its new website Monday focusing on business issues and...

BBC divides opinion with Daesh comedy sketch

Heard the one about the Daesh bride As jokes go it does not sound like one with a particularly...

Saudi female TV presenter and journalist publishes novel

Saudi TV presenter and journalist Maysaa Al Amoudi has recently published her first novel Mimoza...

Apple pulls New York Times app in China after government request

NEW YORK Apple Inc has removed the New York Times Co s news apps from its app store in China...

South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

COPENHAGEN Denmark A judge in Denmark said Wednesday she is strongly considering taking legal...

Syrian star turned pizza boy dreaming of Hollywood ending

LOS ANGELES It s an all too familiar Hollywood story the out of work actor eking out an existence...

As lights go out at As-Safir, dark times ahead for Lebanese press

If 2017 is any omen for the Lebanese print journalism industry it is one of an existential crisis...

The Queen is not dead, but fake news is very much alive

JEDDAH Reports of Queen Elizabeth II s death were greatly exaggerated and then all the more so...

Mideast advertising: Bleak forecast, but brighter end to 2017

JEDDAH Not even advertisers can sell 2016 as a good year and their commercial outlook for the...

New Olympics TV broadcaster promises year-round buzz

LONDON Fans of the Olympics can expect the spirit of the Games to remain aflame all year round...

North American movie box office sets record in 2016

NEW YORK The North American movie box office raked in 11 4 billion in 2016 making it the highest...

Region’s top 50 business CEOs receive MENAA Awards

DUBAI Over 50 top business leaders were honored at the Middle East North Africa Asia MENAA Awards...

Website for Brazil’s President Temer hacked

SAO PAULO A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked plastered with messages calling...

WSJ says Turkey detains reporter for three days

ANKARA Turkey detained a staff journalist for The Wall Street Journal for almost three days...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

New project aims to turn Taif into an Arab summer resort

MAKKAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal governor of Makkah and adviser to the king recently directed...

SCTH announces discovery of historic well in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH has announced the discovery of...

Saudi private sector can now treat drug addicts

RIYADH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah has adopted and included drug rehabilitation centers...

Conflict risk will increase over 5 years to unprecedented levels: US intel report

WASHINGTON The risk of conflicts between and within nations will increase over the next five...

Elimination of terror by Saudi security forces lauded by Cabinet

RIYADH The Saudi Cabinet chaired by King Salman here on Monday commended the significant...

How Saudi social media combated a racist cartoon

JEDDAH Al Hayat newspaper cartoonist Nasser Khamis racist depiction of expatriate workers as rats...

Going online to engage and persuade

WASHINGTON When US President Barack Obama called on world leaders at the UN to do more for the...

Al-Eqtisadiah launches new website

RIYADH Al Eqtisadiah daily launched its new website Monday focusing on business issues and...

Turkish Parliament to debate greater powers for president

ANKARA Turkey s Parliament is kicking off a debate on a set of draft constitutional amendments...

Erdogan sees better ties with US under Trump

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed relations with...

Pope condemns radical terror as ‘homicidal madness’

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis condemned radical violence as homicidal madness on Monday and said...

Morocco’s political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

RABAT Morocco s prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main...

Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences

MANAMA A Bahraini court on Monday upheld death sentences against three people convicted of...

Russia’s interests and Iran’s regional project

Russia appears as a mighty pioneering power today as it brokers Syria s future with new...

Assad set to complete 4-year term in office

Amid negotiations to reach a political solution to end the Syrian war Russia and Iran insist that...