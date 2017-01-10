  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’ at talks

Middle-East

Truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’ at talks

Reuters |

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break during battles against Daesh near the town of Qabasin, 30 km from Aleppo. (AFP)

BEIRUT: A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as opposition fighters vowed to respond to regime’s violations and President Bashar Assad said the army would retake an important opposition-held area near Damascus.

Assad, in comments to French media, also said his regime was ready to negotiate on “everything” at peace talks his Russian allies hope to convene in Kazakhstan, including his own position within the framework of the Syrian constitution.
But he indicated any new constitution must be put to a referendum and it was up to Syrians to elect their president.
His opponents have insisted throughout nearly six years of war that he must leave power under any future peace deal. But since Russia joined the war on his side in late 2015, his regime’s position on the battlefield has strengthened dramatically, giving him greater leverage now than at any time since the war’s earliest days.
The cease-fire which came into effect on Dec. 30 aims to pave the way for the new peace talks which Russia hopes to convene with Turkish and Iranian support. But no date has been set for the talks and the warring sides have accused each other of truce violations.
The Moscow-led effort to revive diplomacy, without the participation of the United States, has emerged with Assad buoyed by the defeat of opposition fighters in Aleppo, and as ties thaw between Russia and Turkey, long one of the fighters’ main backers.
Ankara, now seemingly more worried by growing Kurdish sway in Syria than toppling Assad, supports the diplomatic push.
The latest fighting has been especially intense near Damascus where the army and allied militia are trying to capture an opposition-held area that includes the main water source supplying Damascus. It was bombed out of service more than two weeks ago.
Assad blamed truce violations on the insurgents, and said the army must “prevent terrorists from using the water to throttle the capital.” He said it was the army’s job to recapture the Wadi Barada area, which he said had been occupied by a radical group not covered by the cease-fire.
The opposition denies the area is in radicals’ hands.
The United Nations has said 5.5 million people have had little or no running water for more than two weeks in Damascus. It blamed “deliberate targeting” for destroying the pumping station, without saying by whom. The opposition accuses the regime.
Talks between the regime and the opposition aimed at allowing repairs to the pumping station failed at the weekend, and heavy airstrikes were reported in the area on Sunday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported clashes in Wadi Barada on Monday and said regime forces shelled several towns there.
In Idlib province in the north, a military media unit run by Damascus’s ally Hezbollah said rebel shelling killed two people in the pro-regime villages of Al-Foua and Kefraya.

‘We will not remain silent’
The spokesman for one of the opposition groups that signed the cease-fire said opposition leaders had concluded they could not continue abiding the truce in what he described as a “unilateral way,” and they would respond to attacks by the other side.
“Even if the agreement continues within what has been agreed on, they have the full right to respond to breaches wherever they are,” Mamoun Haj Musa, spokesman for the Free Syrian Army-affiliated Suqur Al-Sham group, told Reuters.
Writing on Twitter, the head of another rebel group said the opposition had agreed to the truce to spare Syrian blood. But with violence continuing, “we will not remain silent” wrote Mohamad Al-Mansour, head of Jaish Al-Nasr.
Asked if the regime planned to recapture Daesh-held city of Raqqa, Assad said it was the regime’s army’s role to liberate “every inch” of Syrian land. “But the question is related to when, and our priorities. This is a military matter linked to military planning and priorities,” he added.
Riad Nassan Agha, a member of the main Syrian opposition umbrella group, the Riyadh-backed High Negotiations Committee, said he had not heard of anyone being invited to the Astana talks yet.
“Syrians do not yet feel that there is a cease-fire. The battles are continuing: the attack on Wadi Barada, on (rural) western Aleppo, on Idlib, on the Ghouta (suburban area near) Damascus, Daraa,” he said. The Astana talks “cannot succeed unless the cease-fire is implemented,” he added.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqi special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army

MOSUL Iraqi special forces made further advances against Daesh in Mosul on Monday pushing...

Mourners pay respects to icon of moderation — Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Mourners from all walks of life in Iran from the country s president to passersby on the...

Turkish Parliament to debate greater powers for president

ANKARA Turkey s Parliament is kicking off a debate on a set of draft constitutional amendments...

Erdogan sees better ties with US under Trump

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed relations with...

Morocco’s political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

RABAT Morocco s prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main...

Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences

MANAMA A Bahraini court on Monday upheld death sentences against three people convicted of...

UN’s Palestinian aid agency urges Trump to revive MidEast peace bid

GENEVA Switzerland US President elect Donald Trump and foreign powers should revive the Middle...

Obscure Palestinian group claims Jerusalem truck ramming attack

JERUSALEM An obscure Palestinian group claimed responsibility on Monday for a truck ramming in...

US says Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian vessels

WASHINGTON A US Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at four Iranian fast attack vessels...

New snowfalls close Bosphorus, cancel Istanbul flights

ISTANBUL Turkey Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralyzed traffic for a third straight day Monday with...

Suicide truck hits Egypt security post in Sinai, killing 10

EL ARISH Egypt A suicide bomber driving a garbage truck packed with explosives rammed his vehicle...

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

DUBAI An Emirates flight from Dubai to Muscat was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a...

Iran to expand military spending, develop missiles

DUBAI Iranian lawmakers approved plans on Monday to expand military spending to five percent of...

Syrian government ready to negotiate on “everything,” Assad says

BEIRUT Syrian Bashar Assad said his government is ready to negotiate on everything in proposed...

Palestinian plows truck into Israeli soldiers, four dead

JERUSALEM A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade...

Rafsanjani: Iran leader whose life mirrored nation’s

TEHRAN Iran s former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani s death on Sunday ended a decades long...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

SYDNEY A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

London tube strike hits millions of passengers

LONDON A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday as almost all...

US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

MOSCOW Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount...

Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

NEW YORK Donald Trump s son in law Jared Kushner widely credited as the brains who got the...

Truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’ at talks

BEIRUT A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as...

Iraqi special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army

MOSUL Iraqi special forces made further advances against Daesh in Mosul on Monday pushing...

Mourners pay respects to icon of moderation — Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Mourners from all walks of life in Iran from the country s president to passersby on the...

Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Kingdom on maiden tour to cement ties with the Gulf

RIYADH Lebanese President Michel Aoun who arrived here Monday night on a two day visit met King...

644,000 Captagon pills seized in Madinah, Al-Qassim

JEDDAH Anti narcotics forces in Madinah foiled the smuggling of 623 000 Captagon pills The drug...

In peace there can be prosperity and sustainable future — EU commissioner

RIYADH EU Commissioner Violetta Bulc said here Monday that old recurring conflicts need...

Kingdom, Djibouti to exchange legal expertise

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have agreed to coordinate and exchange expertise on judicial...