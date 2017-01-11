  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • The Kindleberger Trap

Columns

The Kindleberger Trap

Joseph S. Nye |

Joseph S. Nye

As US President-elect Donald Trump prepares his administration’s policy toward China, he should be wary of two major traps that history has set for him. The “Thucydides Trap,” cited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, refers to the warning by the ancient Greek historian that cataclysmic war can erupt if an established power (like the US) becomes too fearful of a rising power (like China). But Trump also has to worry about the “Kindleberger Trap” — a China that seems too weak rather than too strong.
Charles Kindleberger, an intellectual architect of the Marshall Plan who later taught at MIT, argued that the disastrous decade of the 1930s was caused when the US replaced Britain as the largest global power but failed to take on Britain’s role in providing global public goods. The result was the collapse of the global system into depression, genocide and world war. Today, as China’s power grows, will it help provide global public goods?
In domestic politics, governments produce public goods such as policing or a clean environment, from which all citizens can benefit and none are excluded. At the global level, public goods — such as a stable climate, financial stability, or freedom of the seas — are provided by coalitions led by the largest powers.
Small countries have little incentive to pay for such global public goods. Because their small contributions make little difference to whether they benefit or not, it is rational for them to ride for free. But the largest powers can see the effect and feel the benefit of their contributions. So it is rational for the largest countries to lead. When they do not, global public goods are under-produced. When Britain became too weak to play that role after World War I, an isolationist US continued to be a free rider, with disastrous results.
Some observers worry that as China’s power grows, it will free ride rather than contribute to an international order that it did not create. So far, the record is mixed. China benefits from the UN system, where it has a veto in the Security Council. It is now the second-largest funder of UN peacekeeping forces, and it participated in UN programs related to Ebola and climate change.
China has also benefited greatly from multilateral economic institutions like the World Trade Organization, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. In 2015, China launched the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which some saw as an alternative to the World Bank; but the new institution adheres to international rules and cooperates with the World Bank.
On the other hand, China’s rejection of a Permanent Court of Arbitration judgment last year against its territorial claims in the South China Sea raises troublesome questions. Thus far, however, Chinese behavior has sought not to overthrow the liberal world order from which it benefits, but to increase its influence within it. If pressed and isolated by Trump’s policy, however, will China become a disruptive free rider that pushes the world into a Kindleberger Trap?
Trump must also worry about the better-known Thucydides Trap — a China that seems too strong rather than too weak. There is nothing inevitable about this trap, and its effects are often exaggerated. For example, the political scientist Graham Allison has argued that in 12 of 16 cases since 1500 when an established power has confronted a rising power, the result has been a major war.
But these numbers are not accurate, because it is not clear what constitutes a “case.” For example, Britain was the dominant world power in the mid-19th century, but it let Prussia create a powerful new German empire in the heart of the European continent. Of course, Britain did fight Germany a half-century later, in 1914, but should that be counted as one case or two?
World War I was not simply a case of an established Britain responding to a rising Germany. In addition to the rise of Germany, WWI was caused by the fear in Germany of Russia’s growing power, the fear of rising Slavic nationalism in a declining Austria-Hungary, as well as myriad other factors that differed from ancient Greece.
As for current analogies, today’s power gap between the US and China is much greater than that between Germany and Britain in 1914. Metaphors can be useful as general precautions, but they become dangerous when they convey a sense of historical inexorableness.
Even the classical Greek case is not as straightforward as Thucydides made it seem. He claimed that the cause of the second Peloponnesian War was the growth of the power of Athens and the fear it caused in Sparta. But the Yale historian Donald Kagan has shown that Athenian power was in fact not growing. Before the war broke out in 431 BC, the balance of power had begun to stabilize. Athenian policy mistakes made the Spartans think that war might be worth the risk.
Athens’ growth caused the first Peloponnesian War earlier in the century, but then a Thirty-Year Truce doused the fire. Kagan argues that to start the second, disastrous war, a spark needed to land on one of the rare bits of kindling that had not been thoroughly drenched and then continually and vigorously fanned by poor policy choices. In other words, the war was caused not by impersonal forces, but by bad decisions in difficult circumstances.
That is the danger that Trump confronts with China today. He must worry about a China that is simultaneously too weak and too strong. To achieve his objectives, he must avoid the Kindleberger trap as well as the Thucydides trap. But, above all, he must avoid the miscalculations, misperceptions, and rash judgments that plague human history.
• Joseph S. Nye Jr. is a professor at Harvard and author of “Is the American Century Over?” ©Project Syndicate

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Iran after Rafsanjani

The death of former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani deprives Iran s reformers of a...

Russia’s interests and Iran’s regional project

Russia appears as a mighty pioneering power today as it brokers Syria s future with new...

Assad set to complete 4-year term in office

Amid negotiations to reach a political solution to end the Syrian war Russia and Iran insist that...

Is Lebanon really secure?

Lebanese newspapers have over the past two weeks extensively published reports of local security...

Only one democratic state is possible in Palestine and Israel

The subject of a Palestinian state has been paramount long before Dec 28 when US Secretary of...

Sunni fears will not end with Mosul’s liberation

Iraq s efforts to liberate the majority Sunni population of the country s second largest city...

SoftBank’s $100bn vision a Marshall Plan for the digital age

You run out of superlatives when you consider the Vision Fund the tech investment vehicle...

The difference between Iraq’s Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Al-Sahwa

International organizations have reiterated that the Shiite Al Hashd Al Shaabi or People s...

Sectarian cleansing rears its ugly face again in Iraq

Sunnis were grabbed in the streets or dragged from their homes and instantly killed In the first...

Why Tehran claims its war in Syria is defensive

Iran s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei maintains that if it were not for the sacrifices of...

Obama and the Palestinian fig leaf

In the days when Fleet Street was the home of the British press many clich s circulated as the...

America’s failures of representation and prospects for democracy

As the inauguration of US President elect Donald Trump approaches the best way to assess the...

Will health care be disrupted?

Although intelligent machines are increasingly operating complex manufacturing systems and...

Power struggle risks tipping Libya deeper into crisis

Escalating tensions between rival Libyan armed forces threaten to plunge the North African...

A messy march of folly to Brexit — and beyond

Barbara Tuchman published her masterpiece The March of Folly in 1984 It explored what the...

Europe’s new ‘indispensable nations’

After the shock of the United Kingdom s Brexit referendum and Donald Trump s election as...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Iran after Rafsanjani

The death of former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani deprives Iran s reformers of a...

The Kindleberger Trap

As US President elect Donald Trump prepares his administration s policy toward China he should be...

Breivik makes Nazi salute at court again

SKIEN Norwegian right wing extremist Anders Breivik who killed 77 people in 2011 made a Nazi...

Mexico: ‘No way’ it will pay for Trump wall

MEXICO CITY Mexico s new Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday there is no way his...

Kremlin deplores US blacklist additions

MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday criticized Washington s blacklisting of a high ranking official and the...

UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach...

China’s Xinjiang tightening border amid terrorist threats

BEIJING China is tightening border controls in its northwestern Xinjiang region amid rising...

Afghan ex-interpreters seek French visas, citing threats

KABUL Nearly 100 Afghan former interpreters for the French Army demanded French visas on Tuesday...

Petchem stocks pull Tadawul down 1%

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI on Tuesday pulled back 1 0 percent to 7 008 points nearing...

Oil steady after recent fall

LONDON Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after a sharp sell off as a fall in the dollar triggered a...

Hedge funds: Fully invested in oil or not?

LONDON Hedge funds amassed a record bullish position in crude oil futures and options by the end...

Oman in talks with Gulf states to obtain multibillion-dollar deposit: Sources

MUSCAT DOHA Oman is negotiating with wealthy Gulf Arab states to secure a multibillion dollar...

Analysis: Syria shatters Obama’s Middle East legacy

WASHINGTON DC As he takes the stage to deliver his farewell speech from Chicago in a few hours do...

Egypt’s cost-of-living soars as currency dives

CAIRO Annual consumer price inflation in Egypt s cities soared to a second straight eight year...

Gold hits highest level in over a month on Brexit, Trump concerns

LONDON Gold rallied to its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday as the dollar dipped...