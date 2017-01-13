  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka pledges cooperation in implementing Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka pledges cooperation in implementing Saudi Vision 2030

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majid meets with Sri Lankan Consul General Faizer Mackeen in Jeddah.

RIYADH: Sri Lanka pledged its cooperation for the successful implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 during a meeting between Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishal bin Majid and the island’s Consul General in Jeddah Faizer Mackeen recently.
Commending on the progressive measures spelled out in Vision 2030 during his meeting with the prince, the diplomat said that his country would lend full cooperation to Saudi Arabia, which hosts millions of expatriates.
He said Vision 2030 is a comprehensive program that aims to turn the Kingdom into a knowledge-based country, which would eventually diversify its economic programs without solely depending on oil.
Following the end of the ethnic problems on the island, the envoy said a large number of tourists from Saudi Arabia have been traveling to Sri Lanka as tourists.
He added that Saudi families who had visited Sri Lanka had always opted to repeat the visit because of the island’s scenic beauty and the hospitality of its people. “Muslim visitors will feel at home in the city of Colombo since they could see mosques in the vicinity of every shopping center,” he said. In fact, he said, women in hijab are a common sight in the city. “A good number of Saudis current visiting Sri Lanka for leisure and honeymoon.”
The island has more than 18,000 quality rooms and it is studded with quality hotels such as Shangrila, Movenpick, Cinnamon Grand, Cinnamon Lake, Taj Exotica, Light House, and Heritance Hotels, Kingsbury and Galadari for the comfort of luxury tourists.
Sri Lanka is home to eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, several Buddhist and Hindu temples, and other ancient monuments that serve as attractions for travelers. Adam’s Peak, a mountain in the Central Province with the shape of a footprint on its peak, is considered sacred to a number of religions. The eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Sri Lanka include the central highlands area comprising Hortons Plains National Park and Knuckles Conservation Forest, the Sinharaja Forest Reserve, the Dutch Fort in Galle, the Golden Temple of Dambulla, the Temple of Tooth in Kandy and the ancient cities of Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, and Sigiriya.
“Ever since we established diplomatic relations with the Kingdom in July 1974, the two countries have been maintaining excellent relations in social, cultural, political and economic fields,” Mackeen said. He added that the relationship with Saudi Arabia is significant not only because it is home to nearly 250,000 Sri Lankans but also is holy land for Muslims who form 7 percent of the country’s 24 million population. A large number of Sri Lankan Muslims regularly come for the annual Haj, and Umrah throughout the year.
“We are thankful to the leadership of King Salman for the special care given to the Muslims from all parts of the world including Sri Lanka.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

One MERS death, three new cases in two days

RIYADH The Ministry of Health reported a death in Buraidah and three new cases of the Middle East...

King Salman awards six Saudis the Merit Medal

JEDDAH King Salman has given approval to present six Saudi citizens the Medal of Merit of the...

Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue project inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND and Al Waleed Philanthropies...

Japanese curriculum to be used for training Saudis

JEDDAH The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances in Riyadh a technical institute...

203 aviation graduates honored by minister

JEDDAH The Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation SACA celebrated the graduation of 203 students in...

Musical event takes note of where ‘Holland meets Hijaz’

JEDDAH Visitors were taken on a musical journey stretching back more than 100 years this week at...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo wows Chinese visitors

BEIJING Visitors to the Roads of Arabia exhibition currently held at Beijing s National Museum...

Government contacts mother of tortured baby

JEDDAH A spokesman for the Ministry of Labor and Social Development Khalid Aba Al Khail said his...

Al-Zayani says GCC’s top priority is to maintain security, stability of the region

MUSCAT Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Abdullatif Al Zayani said that GCC...

‘Order of Courage’ for brave Saudi security men

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has ordered that...

First group of guests of King Salman arrives in Makkah for Umrah

MAKKAH As part of King Salman s umrah program for the current year 220 guests arrived in Makkah...

EU, GCC to sign MoU on railway cooperation

RIYADH The European Union EU where cross border railway system is the key component of the...

Spanish King Felipe VI arriving on three-day visit Saturday

RIYADH King Felipe VI will arrive here on a three day state visit starting Saturday to build a...

Shoura panel calls for protection of minors’ rights

RIYADH A Shoura Council panel has called for the introduction of amendments to some regulations...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign accords to enhance economic cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Niger to enhance economic cooperation between...

Daesh supporter jailed

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a young man to 10 years in prison on...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

One MERS death, three new cases in two days

RIYADH The Ministry of Health reported a death in Buraidah and three new cases of the Middle East...

King Salman awards six Saudis the Merit Medal

JEDDAH King Salman has given approval to present six Saudi citizens the Medal of Merit of the...

Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue project inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND and Al Waleed Philanthropies...

Japanese curriculum to be used for training Saudis

JEDDAH The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances in Riyadh a technical institute...

Sri Lanka pledges cooperation in implementing Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH Sri Lanka pledged its cooperation for the successful implementation of Saudi Vision 2030...

203 aviation graduates honored by minister

JEDDAH The Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation SACA celebrated the graduation of 203 students in...

UN chief says: Cyprus talks show progress but no ‘quick fix’

GENEVA Talks to resolve the division of ethnically divided Cyprus have been showing encouraging...

Israel frees UN worker jailed for aiding Hamas

GAZA CITY A Palestinian UN worker sentenced by Israel to seven months for aiding Hamas was...

‘Afro-Palestinians’ forge a unique identity in Israel

JERUSALEM In the shadow of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem s Old City lies the African Quarter...

US troops in Poland draw Russian ire

OLSZYNA US troops and tanks began streaming into Poland on Thursday as part of one of the largest...

Breivik blames prison isolation for becoming more radical

SKIEN Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik said on Thursday he felt he had become...

Solving mystery of Earth’s core

TOKYO Japanese scientists say that silicon is likely the mystery element in the Earth s inner...

US gives boost to Turkey’s fight against Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s threat to close its strategic southern Incirlik Air Base to US led international...

France: Syria talks must convene quickly under UN

PARIS France said on Thursday Syrian peace talks should resume as quickly as possible under the...

Over 16,000 Iraqi civilians killed by violence in 2016

IRBIL Violence and military operations claimed the lives of more than 16 000 civilians in Iraq...