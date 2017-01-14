  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ankara breaks ice with Baghdad after period of tension

Columns

Ankara breaks ice with Baghdad after period of tension

Sinem Cengiz |

Sinem Cengiz

Both Turkey and Iraq rolled up their sleeves to open a new page in relations after a period of animosity. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım’s first official visit in 2017 was to Iraq, where he met with his Iraqi counterpart Haider Al-Abadi last week to have talks on several issues.
Needless to say, the future of the military base in Bashiqa, which Turkey established in March 2015 near the Iraqi city of Mosul in order to train local forces to fight against Daesh, was the most important topic of the agenda.
The presence of around 500 Turkish troops has been a heated topic between Ankara and Baghdad since December 2015. The issue turned into a serious political crisis and even talk of war between the two neighbors.
They summoned their respective ambassadors in October 2016 after Baghdad described Turkish troops in the country as “hostile occupying forces,” and the Iraqi Parliament called for the withdrawal of the troops, which were actually deployed there with the authorization of Al-Abadi’s government.
Following the meeting between Yıldırım and Al-Abadi, two different statements came from both sides. The Iraqi prime minister said a deal was reached over the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Bashiqa. The Turkish prime minister, without referring to such a deal, said the two countries agreed to resolve the matter in a friendly way. A few days after the visit, Turkey’s Defense Minister Fikri Isık said the status of Turkish troops at Bashiqa will be reassessed with Iraqi officials once the area has been cleared of Daesh terrorists.
So for now, it seems there is not a full agreement on the table regarding Bashiqa, but it is important that both sides have reached some sort of understanding through diplomatic moves. Also, at a time when the Mosul operation is still ongoing, it is crucial that both Iraqi and Turkish leaders have at least opened the doors to discussion in order to overcome disagreements, although details of the discussion are still not clear.
Yıldırım’s two-day visit to Iraq will not be a magic problem-solving wand, but it will undoubtedly push the two sides to engage in effective dialogue that could lead to cooperate against common threats.
For instance, the existence of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is a fundamental threat for both Turkey and Iraq. Close cooperation between them, and with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, is required to fight against the PKK, which has been using Iraqi territory as its main headquarters and trying to expand its influence in Sinjar province.
For this reason, Yıldırım’s visit to Erbil to meet with KRG President Massoud Barzani after visiting Baghdad becomes even more important. In Yıldırım’s Iraq visit, both the KRG and the Iraqi government reiterated their support for Turkey in the fight against the PKK. Life will become more difficult for the PKK when Turkey and Iraq normalize relations, as the terrorist organization was taking advantage of the strained relations between the two neighbors.
In this respect, the visit could be regarded as breathing new life into bilateral relations. Turkey not only seeks the cooperation of both the KRG and Baghdad against the PKK, but also tries to maintain a balance between the central government of Al-Abadi and Barzani’s government in northern Iraq. So better Turkish-Iraqi ties will also pave the way for normalizing ties between Baghdad and Erbil.
Besides the threats emanating from the PKK and Daesh, there is also the issue of Iranian influence in the region, particularly in Syria and Iraq. Turkey’s strained relations with Iraq were playing into the hands of Iran, which has influence on Iraqi politics. The visit was important in the sense of not leaving Iraq to Iran.
The visit was also part of Turkey’s strategy to normalize relations with regional actors. Normalization with Iraq is the continuation of Ankara’s rapprochement with Russia and Israel. Turkey, which is already carrying out Operation Euphrates Shield to fight terrorism in Syria, aims to get the support of regional and global actors.
So the picture we saw last week in Baghdad raises hope for the future of the Middle East, because better relations with regional countries based on mutual trust will be in the best interests of actors in the region.
At the end of the day, Turkey and Iraq are interdependent neighbors that need to cooperate on several issues such as energy and security. If necessary, for the time being they should be able to agree to disagree on Bashiqa. While the region is going through critical days, the peace and stability at their doorsteps and in the Middle East are of great importance to both Iraq and Turkey.

• Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst who specializes mainly in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. She can be reached on
Twitter @SinemCngz

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Aoun’s message to Arabs: Lebanon is a helpless country

In a recent interview with Al Arabiya TV Lebanese President Michel Aoun said The issue of...

The new industrial revolution

Corporate social responsibility can go a long way to addressing the many challenges facing the...

Cold and angry, Gazans protest in test for Hamas

Crippling shortages of electricity in the Gaza Strip and reports of children dying of cold have...

Trump’s crazed transition

With Donald Trump s inauguration as president of the US fast approaching the strangest even...

Astana talks — Turning point or just another truce?

For six years Syria has been experiencing a popular revolution which has faced both regional and...

The refugee crisis

Refugees and other distressed migrants have been forced to leave their homes in exceedingly large...

There is a gap in the Gulf fintech market, but is there a market in the gap?

In the financial industry fintech financial technology was the buzzword of 2016 and it looks like...

It is not about money, but PR power

A donation of 25 000 to the UN Relief and Works Agency UNRWA which helps Palestinian refugees...

Tehran’s besieged fox dies

Reports that Iran is in danger following the death of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani one of the regime...

Trumpian uncertainty

Every January I try to craft a forecast for the coming year Economic forecasting is notoriously...

War and elections in the DRC

The West African state of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC has always been taking one...

Water as a force for peace

The changing of the guard on the 38th floor of the UN building in New York with Ant nio Guterres...

Foreign policy punditry unfair to Trump

It is the height of irony that White House officials are now calling for a tougher line on Russia...

The Middle East under Trump

Barack Obama s presidency is in its waning days and the US and the rest of the world are bracing...

Iran after Rafsanjani

The death of former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani deprives Iran s reformers of a...

The Egyptian-Saudi islands issue

Most international crises arise and persist not out of evil intentions but due to poor handling...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Aoun’s message to Arabs: Lebanon is a helpless country

In a recent interview with Al Arabiya TV Lebanese President Michel Aoun said The issue of...

Ankara breaks ice with Baghdad after period of tension

Both Turkey and Iraq rolled up their sleeves to open a new page in relations after a period of...

The new industrial revolution

Corporate social responsibility can go a long way to addressing the many challenges facing the...

Cold and angry, Gazans protest in test for Hamas

Crippling shortages of electricity in the Gaza Strip and reports of children dying of cold have...

Palestinians seek Putin’s help to prevent Trump from moving US Embassy to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM Palestinians on Friday stepped up their campaign to prevent President elect Donald...

Burqa ban splits Morocco society

RABAT Morocco s ban on the sale and production of full face veils burqa has sharply divided...

Forces loyal to self-declared PM seize Libyan ministries

BENGHAZI A self declared prime minister said on Thursday that his forces have seized at least...

France sees ‘new step’ for Africa as key Summit opens

BAMAKO France s top diplomat Jean Marc Ayrault struck a defiant tone at a Summit on Friday with...

AU not to recognize Jammeh as Gambian president from Jan. 19

BANJUL The African Union AU will cease to recognize Gambia s Yahya Jammeh as the West African...

Gunfire breaks out ahead of talks on Ivory Coast mutiny deal

ABIDJAN Witnesses said gunfire has broken out in Ivory Coast s second largest city where the...

Suicide bombings kill 2 in Nigeria

YOLA Witnesses say three suicide bombers have exploded at a checkpoint in Nigeria s northeastern...

Japan’s Abe enjoys Duterte’s folksy diplomacy in Philippines

DAVAO Philippines With a visit to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s bedroom having one of...

Indonesia narcotics chief blames pilots on drugs for crashes

JAKARTA Most of Indonesia s airline accidents have involved pilots who tested positive for drugs...

UN rights envoy in Rakhine to probe Rohingya abuse

SITTWE Myanmar The UN s rights envoy for Myanmar arrived in troubled Rakhine state on Friday for...

Rights watchdog raps Nepal over war crimes

KATMANDU Ten years after the end of Nepal s bloody civil war the Himalayan republic has failed to...